Costa Cruises repositions itself on Genoa. With Costa Toscana, the flagship of the fleet, presented today at the Genoese airport, which will call every Friday until the end of November, offering new tours to discover the city. A new course, which some also read in the sudden departure of the German CEO Michael Thamm from the parent company Carnival and the appointment as president of Mario Zanetti, former general manager.

Focus on Liguria

The region will play a leading role in Costa’s 2023 schedule, with a total of around 200 calls, 25% more than in 2022.

“We wanted to bring our flagship to Genoa precisely in the year in which we are celebrating our 75th anniversary. Sales over the last three months have been solid. Vessel occupancy is growing steadily, and sales for next summer’s programs are progressing very rapidly, with stateroom demand high. A truly encouraging scenario, if we also consider that our capacity in the Mediterranean has increased compared to 2019, keeping that in Northern Europe constant, thanks to the entry into the fleet, over the last three years, of new latest generation ships, such as the Costa Toscana and Costa Smeralda”, says Zanetti.

The one-week Costa Toscana itinerary includes some of the most beautiful locations in Italy, France and Spain, with stops in Marseille, Barcelona, ​​Cagliari, Naples and Civitavecchia/Rome. The total calls will be 35, in line with those of last year, but with a larger ship than in 2022, in which Costa Firenze was positioned in Genoa.

Thanks also to the collaboration with the Municipality of Genoa, Costa Toscana will offer its guests a wide range of experiences on land to discover the city and its territory, even outside the more well-known destinations. Among the new features are the e-mountain bike ride on the path of the forts, along the longest city wall in Europe, and, from the end of April, the walking tour “Genova Repubblica Marinara”, which allows you to relive the glorious times of the Superb, visiting some symbolic places, with exclusive access to the walls of Barbarossa.

New itineraries and offers

In addition to Costa Toscana from Genoa, three other ships – Costa Smeralda, Costa Diadema and Costa Fortuna – will visit regularly from Savona.

Costa Diadema will restart on April 9, Easter Sunday. During the winter break the ship underwent major renovation works, with the introduction of new experiences to make the holiday on board even more unique. Like the Archipelago restaurant, where it is possible to taste the menus created exclusively for Costa by chefs Bruno Barbieri, Hélène Darroze and Ángel León; the Sushino at Costa, a sushi bistro by the sea, also enriched by a lounge with live music; the Fiorentina Steak House, which offers the best of Italian and international meats; the Sunset Bar, for an aperitif during the “golden hour” on a terrace facing the sea; and a completely renovated Aperol Spritz bar. Costa Diadema’s programming includes two-week cruises to the Canary Islands, and from 7 May, a one-week itinerary heading to Savona, Civitavecchia/Rome, Cagliari or Ajaccio (depending on departures), Palma de Mallorca, Valencia and Marseille.

From 13 April, also Costa Fortuna, after its season in South America, will return to the home port of Savona. After a three-day mini-cruise, she will begin offering 14-day itineraries, first to Turkey and then to the Canary Islands. In summer, the ship will offer a two-week itinerary never seen before, which will allow you to visit the Greek islands and the Balearic Islands in a single holiday, with Savona, Civitavecchia/Rome, Messina, four magnificent Greek islands, such as Crete (with in Iraklion), Rhodes, Mykonos, Santorini, Kefalonia (with a stopover in Argostoli), Palma de Mallorca, in the Balearic Islands, and then Barcelona and Marseille.

Costa Diadema and Costa Fortuna will join Cosa Smeralda, which will continue to operate in the Mediterranean with departures from Savona. The week-long Costa Smeralda itinerary 2023 will visit Marseille, Barcelona, ​​Palma de Mallorca (Ibiza in summer), Palermo, Civitavecchia/Rome.

Costa’s offer in the Mediterranean will be completed by Costa Deliziosa, which will visit Marghera/Venice, Katakolon/Olimpia (Greece), Mykonos (Greece), Santorini (Greece) and Bari, and Costa Pacifica, which will visit Taranto, the new port of stopover Costa, Catania, Malta, Mykonos and Santorini. Both itineraries last one week.

Il Nord Europa

Northern Europe cruises will be available from May to September. Costa Fascinosa will offer 12-day itineraries towards the North Cape, or 9-day itineraries in the most beautiful cities of the Baltic; Costa Favolosa will visit Iceland, the Lofoten Islands, Greenland, a real novelty for this summer, or Great Britain and Ireland; Costa Firenze will offer week-long cruises in the Norwegian fjords.

Until 11 April, the 75th Anniversary promotion is still available to book a Costa holiday in spring and summer, offering 75 cruises at a special price.