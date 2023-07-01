Costco Aims to Crack Down on Shared Memberships, Taking Inspiration from Netflix: Report

Title: Costco Plans to Crack Down on Shared Memberships in Emulation of Netflix’s Business Model

Subtitle: Costco Reports Revenue of $141.4 Billion in the US and a Workforce of Over 288,000 Employees

Costco, one of the largest retail chains globally, is looking to follow in the footsteps of Netflix by implementing measures to combat the rise in shared memberships. According to Statista, in 2021, Costco generated an impressive $141.4 billion in revenue from its operations in the United States alone. While the company has expanded its warehouse clubs to several countries worldwide, the majority of its warehouses remain concentrated in its home market.

In the same year, Costco employed over 288,000 workers in the United States, with an additional 47,000 employees in Canada and 49,000 workers in other countries. The United States continues to dominate the global retail market, with renowned brands like Walmart and Amazon originating from the country. The sector’s online sales have been instrumental in generating substantial revenue.

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a chain of department store-like establishments offering a vast range of wholesale products, including groceries, appliances, electronics, clothing, and books. Some locations also provide optical services, gas stations, tire shops, and photo processing services. However, warehouse clubs like Costco offer a more limited product range compared to traditional supermarkets, catering to shoppers aiming to save money by purchasing in bulk. Customers are required to hold a membership and pay a fee to shop at these warehouse clubs.

Notably, Costco has decided to take action against individuals attempting to use other people’s memberships. The company has always requested memberships at checkout registers and implemented measures such as displaying membership cards with photos in self-payment areas. Costco firmly believes that non-members should not receive the same benefits and prices as legitimate members.

The rise of self-checkout services has led to an increase in the abuse of shared card usage, prompting Costco to address the issue. During the Covid-19 pandemic, memberships skyrocketed as consumers flocked to warehouse clubs for essential items and sanitizers. Additionally, customers sought out cheaper gasoline and bulk food amid inflation concerns. Costco’s Chief Financial Officer, Richard Galanti, acknowledged the challenges faced during these trying times, particularly with higher-value discretionary items.

Following in the footsteps of Netflix, which has successfully combatted account sharing, Costco aims to deter rampant sharing of memberships and subscriptions. Netflix explicitly informed its US users in May that accounts are designated for individual households. This measure has proved successful, as Netflix experienced a surge in subscriber numbers at an unprecedented rate.

As Costco continues to refine its business model, the company seeks to protect its members’ benefits and uphold the principles of its membership program. By curbing shared memberships, Costco aims to maintain its status as a leading retailer and enhance customer satisfaction.

