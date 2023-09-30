Costco Announces Sale of One-Ounce Gold Bars for Under $2,000: Limited Stock Available

Costco, the popular retail chain known for its Price Club format, has recently announced that it will be selling one-ounce gold bars through its website in the United States. The gold bars are priced at just under $2,000 dollars, and while this has caught the attention of many consumers, Costco has stated that the metal will only be sold in limited quantities. Customers will be restricted to purchasing two units per member or affiliate due to the limited stock that Costco currently has available.

The CEO of Costco, Craig Jelinek, revealed that the chain is charging less than a 1% margin on gold. He mentioned that the gold bars often sell out within a few hours of being uploaded to the Costco site, and this could explain why the stock is so limited. Jelinek emphasized that the company wants to ensure that as many members as possible have the opportunity to purchase the gold bars.

As of Thursday morning, the price of gold was trading at around $1,875 per ounce, representing an increase of more than 15% in the past year and approximately 55% in the last five years. In times of economic uncertainty, investors often turn to precious metals like gold as a way to protect their capital.

If you are interested in purchasing gold from Costco, there are a few things to keep in mind. Firstly, sales are restricted to members and affiliates of the retail chain. Secondly, the gold bars can only be purchased through the Costco website at a price of $1,949.99 dollars. The gold bars available are 24-karat pure gold ingots from the Swiss brand PAMP, featuring the Lady Fortuna design. Delivery time after purchase is estimated to be between two to three business days. It is important to note that Costco will not accept returns on the purchase of gold.

Overall, Costco’s decision to offer gold bars for sale through its website has generated significant interest among consumers. However, due to limited stock, customers will need to act quickly to secure their purchase.