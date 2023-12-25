Costco Holiday Hours: What You Need to Know for Christmas and New Year

Planning your last-minute Christmas or New Year’s Eve shopping? Here are the operating hours for some of the most popular stores including Costco, Walmart, Target, and Sam’s Club.

Costco, one of the go-to stores for bulk shopping, will be open on Sunday, December 24 for all your holiday shopping needs. If you’re a last-minute shopper, you can also count on Costco to be open on Christmas Day, December 25. For those looking to stock up on essentials for the New Year, Costco will also be open for business.

Sam’s Club, another popular warehouse store, will also be open on December 24 and 25 to cater to your last-minute shopping needs. If you’re a member of Sam’s Club, you can count on the store being open to accommodate your holiday shopping.

Walmart, Target, and other stores will also have special operating hours for the holidays, so be sure to check their individual schedules to plan your shopping trips accordingly.

Whether you’re looking to grab some last-minute gifts, stock up on supplies for your holiday gatherings, or simply take advantage of the holiday sales, these stores have got you covered with their extended operating hours for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Share this: Facebook

X

