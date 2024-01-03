Costco Store Overrun with Buyers as Three Kings Day Approaches

The Costco store in Juarez City has seen a rush of customers looking to buy traditional kings’ threads in the lead up to Three Kings Day. The store has been full of buyers since it opened, with dozens of people coming specifically for the bagels in various sizes. A Costco employee confirmed that there is no limit set by the store for those looking to purchase the traditional sweet treats. The bakery area has been particularly popular during the end of year celebrations, and with Three Kings Day approaching, it is expected that the number of buyers will continue to increase. Costco has resumed activities after the holiday break, and the demand for kings’ threads has kept the store busy.

