costs 7 billion in profits to EU homes

Profits collapse and thousands unemployed due to invasion of Chinese cars

European car manufacturers could lose €7 billion in profits by 2030 due to the invasion of chinese cars. The alarm comes from a study by Allianz Trade according to which “European economies dependent on the automotive sector will suffer a severe blow from Chinese car imports”. The Chinese imports of electric vehicles, the study predicts, could cost a total of 24 billion euros in terms of economic output in 2030, which translates into a 0.15% drop in the Old Continent’s GDP. The hardest hit would be countries such as Germany, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, which risk between 0.3 and 0.4% of GDP, but Italy follows closely behind.

If today the impact of China on the European electric car market still appears marginal, the situation is destined to change radically in the coming years. According to analysts and trade associations, already in 2025 they could in fact be imported into Europe beyond 800,000 passenger cars made in China, most of them electric. This trend would transform Europe into a car importer, with a surplus of imports, in 2025, of more than 221,000 vehicles. A real reversal of the current situation, just think that in 2015 the export surplus European countries was around 1.7 million vehicles, while last year it was just under 80,000 cars. Also last year around 200,000 were sold in Europe vehicles of Chinese brandsof which around 90,000 are all-electric, 40,000 are plug-in hybrids and the rest with conventional drivetrains.

The call to European politics

According to the report of Allianz Tradethis explosive situation, which would end up provoking tens of thousands of unemployed (between direct employees of the Houses and associated companies) may be defused only through a strong action of the political world. The dossier invites you to consider customs duties equal to those of European cars imported into China. As well as the request is to better support those who invest in the development of materials and technologies for electric vehicle batteries and, ultimately, cAlso allow Chinese manufacturers to produce cars in Europe.

An example of the defense of the national industry comes from the United States where the Biden administration approved, as part of the grand plan Inflaction reduction act , a package of rules to promote the electric car. The plan provides relief of up to $7,800 on the purchase of plug-in cars only if the vehicle contains 65% of the components produced in the USA. However, the situation is different in Europe where Bruxelles, despite having approved a plan to switch to electric quickly (from 2035 the ban on the sale of diesel and petrol cars will come into force) did not launch any measures in defense of European industry.

Because China wins

The European car manufacturers still have problems related to supply chainfor this they are focusing on the construction in the Old Continent of electric vehicles more expensive and with lower volumes. Conversely, i Chinese manufacturershaving optimized their models for the local market, they are now focusing on Europe, offering several affordable Bev models.

Furthermore, even if previous attempts by Chinese automakers to penetrate Europe failed, the matter could totally change with the electric cars, where instead the Asian companies are very competitive. But the overwhelming power of the Dragon starts upstream of production, that is from raw materials to electric batteries and microchips which China has a near monopoly. European manufacturers therefore find themselves facing a double threat: on the one hand a possible drop in sales in China, where local manufacturers have increased their market shares, on the other the increase in sales of Chinese cars in Western markets .

European producers in the trenches

But the alarm about the Chinese invasion, raised by Allianz, comes from the managers of the European manufacturers themselves. Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellar, has repeatedly called on the European authorities to review the “all-electric” policy precisely because of the risk of Chinese dominance. AND Linda Jackson, managing director of Peugeot, bluntly stated that Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers pose a threat growing because they offer better cars than ever before at affordable prices. The fact is that Chinese brands reached a 5.2% share of the electric market in 2022, up from 3.8% in 2021.

