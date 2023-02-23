







Source: Futures Daily

RecentlyZheng MianThere has been a sharp correction, mainly due to the fact that the demand after the Spring Festival is not as good as expected, and it has been unable to give good feedback for a long time. The focus of transactions has changed from expectations to reality.cottonThe supply is sufficient, and both the USDA and the Cotton Information Network have raised domestic cotton production in 2022/2023. At present, the overall performance of downstream demand is acceptable. Zhengmian still has strong support in key positions, and the short-term trend is oscillating. Follow-up attention will be paid to the demand performance of “Gold, Three Silver and Four” and the planting situation in the new year.

As of the week of February 9, the 2022/2023 American upland cotton contracted 49,200 tons per week, a weekly decrease of 17.46%, of which China signed 14,000 tons and Vietnam signed 15,000 tons; tons, a weekly decrease of 11.3%, including 10,400 tons in China and 10,900 tons in Pakistan. Recently, the weekly signing data of US cotton has continued to improve, and China is the main purchaser. Since this year, China’s purchase of US cotton has improved, but the sustainability remains to be seen. After all, global cotton consumption is still weak. As a major textile importer, the US’s textile and clothing imports are also weakening.

In December 2022, the import volume of textiles and clothing in the United States was 6.15 billion square meters, a year-on-year decrease of 31.6% and a month-on-month decrease of 10.7%, which was the sixth consecutive month of decline. The import volume reached 86.8 US dollars, a year-on-year decrease of 15.6%; among them, the import volume of clothing was 1.92 billion square meters, a year-on-year decrease of 23.8%, and a month-on-month increase of 10%. 30-month low since January.

Due to the sharp drop in U.S. cotton in 2022, the planting income will decline, and from the perspective of price comparison, U.S. cotton is relativelysoybeanandcornThe planting income is low, and the market generally expects that the planting area of ​​US cotton in the new year will decline. The National Cotton Council of the United States (NCC) released the results of the 2023/2024 annual cotton planting intention survey in the United States. The intended cotton planting area in the United States next year will be 11.419 million acres (equivalent to 69.313 million acres), a year-on-year decrease of 17%. Among them, the intended planting area of ​​upland cotton was 11.235 million acres (equivalent to 68.196 million acres), a year-on-year decrease of 17.3%; Pima cotton was 184,000 acres (equivalent to 1.117 million acres), a slight increase of 0.5% year-on-year.

Since the abandonment rate of American cotton in 2022/2023 has reached a record high, and the abandonment rate in 2023/2024 is likely to drop, the market expects the planting area of ​​American cotton to decline, but the output has recovered.

On the global supply side in 2022/2023, India’s output has been continuously lowered, but the cumulative amount of cotton on the market is still significantly behind the same period last year. At present, there are still variables. Brazil’s 2022/2023 planting has ended, so pay attention to the follow-up weather conditions. According to the statistics of CONAB, the national commodity supply company under the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture, as of February 18, 99.1% of Brazil’s cotton planting in 2022/2023 has been completed, down 0.2 percentage points year-on-year, and 0.1 percentage points slower than the average of the previous three years.

At present, the cotton processing and inspection in Xinjiang has been greatly accelerated, which has exceeded the data of the same period last year. As of February 21, 2023, the cumulative total processing of lint in Xinjiang was 5.6073 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 6.6%. Recently, both the US Department of Agriculture and Cotton Information Network have raised their production forecasts for 2022/2023. The US Department of Agriculture has raised China’s production by 109,000 tons to 6.205 million tons, and Cotton Information Network has raised production by 170,000 tons to 6.55 million tons. Market expectations Xinjiang’s cotton production may exceed 6 million tons, and overall domestic cotton supply is still sufficient.

In terms of planting in 2023, this year’s No. 1 Central Document mentioned “improving the cotton target price policy”. The cotton target price policy is aimed at the cotton planting areas in Xinjiang, and has been maintained at 18,600 yuan/ton from 2017/2018 to 2022/2023 The previous target price is basically announced every three years; the target price for 2023/2024 has not yet been announced, which is also the biggest factor affecting cotton planting in 2023. Judging from the current situation, the Xinjiang cotton target price policy will most likely continue. The key lies in whether the specific target price will be adjusted.

As of February 17, the cotton raw material inventory of textile enterprises was 31.2 days, an increase of 3 days from the previous month; the operating rate of textile enterprises was 60.8%, an increase of 1.1 percentage points from the previous month; the cotton yarn inventory of textile enterprises was 9.7 days, an increase of 0.7 days from the previous month; The inventory of cotton yarn raw materials in the weaving mill was 13.3 days, a decrease of 0.7 days from the previous month; the operating rate of the weaving mill was 59.3%, an increase of 0.1 percentage points from the previous month; the inventory of gray fabrics in the weaving mill was 31.6 days, a decrease of 0.3 days from the previous month. After the Spring Festival, the start-up rate of cotton spinning enterprises has rebounded rapidly, and it has now reached a normal level. The spinning mills in Shandong basically maintain full production. Most of the current orders can be maintained until March, and the follow-up situation is not clear.

During the decline of Zheng cotton in early February, textile enterprises increased their cotton purchases. At present, the cotton inventory of textile enterprises has been replenished to the conventional level, and they are cautious in continuing to replenish the warehouse, or maintain the strategy of replenishing the warehouse at a low price. Downstream textile enterprises and gray cloth finished products are basically stable. Overall, the downstream demand is acceptable, but the inventory of gray cloth is still slow. In the short term, Zheng cotton may maintain a range-bound trend, and there is a strong support around 14,000 yuan/ton below. The situation in the later stage It is still necessary to observe the demand performance of “Golden Three Silver Four” and the planting situation in the new year. (Author unit: SDIC Anxin Futures)

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed



Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

Editor in charge: Zhang Jingdi