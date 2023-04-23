Countdown to 2 days! The 2023 Mobile Cloud Conference is coming soon, so stay tuned! _TOM information

Recently, China Mobile launched the Weibo topic #c# and made a big announcement that the 2023 Mobile Cloud Conference “Cloud Engine Future Wisdom and Trust” will begin soon.





Computing power, as a key support for the development of the digital economy, is changing all aspects of our work and life, such as ChatGPT, which has recently become popular all over the world, the powerful rendering effect of the movie “The Wandering Earth 2”, and even people cannot do without APP shopping orders. Powerful computing support.

However, with the acceleration of the digitalization process of enterprises, the demand for computing power has increased sharply, and there is a problem of uneven distribution of computing power resources in different regions and industries. How to make full use of computing power resources has become an urgent matter. In this regard, our country has successively introduced a series of measures to launch the “East Data and West Computation” project to build a new type of computing power network system integrating data centers, cloud computing, and big data, and actively build a “national computing power network” to speed up the national computing power. The development of computing power industry.

According to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, by the end of 2022, the scale of my country’s core computing power industry will reach 1.8 trillion yuan, and the annual growth rate of the computing power industry will be nearly 30%. The total scale of computing power ranks second in the world. my country’s computing power industry is ushering in rapid development. As developers, how can we participate in it and contribute to the construction of digital China? Perhaps, an in-depth understanding of the innovative explorations of industry pioneers can bring us new thinking.

01 Build a powerful “cloud base” and build a digital power

In order to flexibly schedule computing power resources, a powerful network is inseparable. The network connects users, data, and computing power. Only by deeply integrating computing power can the efficient flow and sharing of computing power resources be promoted.

Therefore, operators with network resource advantages take the lead in making efforts. As early as 2018, China Mobile deployed computing power network innovation technology research. In 2021, the new concept of “computing power network” will be put forward based on the strong computing of the network: centered on computing, based on the network, and deeply integrated with network, cloud, data, intelligence, security, edge, terminal and chain (ABCDNETS), to realize computing Power ubiquitous, computing network symbiosis, intelligent orchestration integrated services.

In 2023, China Mobile plans to invest 45.2 billion yuan in additional computing power related construction.

As the main entrance of China Mobile’s cloud-related business, China Mobile Cloud has always attached more importance to the construction of computing power network, and provided the society with a strong computing power network foundation by building a cloud-network integration system.

“How the computing power network can help the construction of digital China“, Mobile Cloud gives some practical ideas: combine national policies, continuously innovate and overcome computing network technology, improve resource layout, and actively empower the industry to help build digital China.

For example, in terms of technical architecture, a “big-wide-integrated” technical architecture plan was proposed to promote the development of cloud-network collaboration to cloud-network integration; in terms of resource investment, a total of more than 710,000 cloud servers have been put into production, with a net increase of more than 230,000 sets. Optimize the “4+N+31+X” intensive echelon layout, and have achieved 100% provincial coverage. In terms of empowering industries, Mobile Cloud currently focuses on key industry scenarios such as government affairs, medical care, and education, helping over one million government and enterprise customers to digitally transform and upgrade, building a strong “cloud base” for Digital China, and truly “building a cloud for the country” .

In 2019, China Mobile launched the “cloud transformation”. In the past three years, the development momentum of mobile cloud has been strong: IDC’s public cloud service market share growth rate continues to maintain the first place, IDC China‘s edge cloud solution and edge dedicated cloud service market share both first, IDC China‘s government cloud service operation market share and China‘s exclusive cloud service market share The market share of cloud services ranks among the top three.

China Mobile’s 2022 financial report shows that mobile cloud revenue reached 50.3 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 108.1%, achieving triple-digit growth for three consecutive years.

Mobile Cloud has spent three years exploring the innovation and development of computing networks, providing reference for the construction of digital China. What surprises will it bring in the future?

From April 25th to 26th, the 2023 Mobile Cloud Conference will be held with the theme of “Cloud-driven Future·Intelligent World“. The conference will bring the latest achievements of mobile cloud, talk about new trends and new opportunities, and release a major strategy, determined to start a new three-year development road.





02 Super lecturer group, make your trip worthwhile

The 2023 Mobile Cloud Conference is one of the highest-level group-level conferences of China Mobile, and it is held at a special development stage of the “new three-year” journey. It is of great significance and a lot of information, attracting a lot of attention from the industry.

This conference has a strong lineup and will bring together leaders of ministries and provincial committees, industry leaders, academicians and experts, technology experts, key customers from government affairs, finance, education, medical care, transportation, industry, agricultural and commercial industries, and strategic central state-owned enterprise customers, etc. More than 3,000 guests and celebrities from all walks of life in the digital industry shared cutting-edge thinking and practical experience in the cloud era, creating a feast of truly valuable content.

03 New strategic upgrades, blockbuster product releases, and a new three-year campaign

After the careful planning of the conference, the current conference schedule has been released to the public one after another. Among them, the main forum on the morning of April 25 attracted the most attention. Mobile Cloud has gone through the “cloud transformation” for three years and has achieved a lot. So what forward-looking strategic thinking is worth learning and learning from in the next three years?

On the main forum, a new mobile cloud strategy will be released, giving you insight into future trends! At the meeting, it will also announce the launch of a new brand image, the heavy release of new capabilities to unveil the mystery of the advancement of the computing power network, and the official release of the mobile cloud information technology integration application innovation industry ecological complex… Infinitely exciting, all in 2023 Mobile Cloud Conference.





04For two consecutive days, 10+ theme forums are coming

In addition to the major announcements brought by the main forum, the conference has set up 10+ themed sub-forums to discuss cutting-edge topics such as smart computing, security, cloud native, database, metaverse, and Internet of Vehicles, and share cutting-edge technologies, applications, and ecological construction. practice. We expect that such intensive technical exchanges and industry experience sharing will bring fruitful results to the participants.

Surprisingly, the 2023 Mobile Cloud Conference will set up a 2,600-square-meter exhibition hall to showcase the most cutting-edge technologies and let you experience the most trendy product experience. The exhibition hall is divided into two parts. In the China Mobile exhibition area, there will be servers, optical computing chips, special security products, cloud computers, etc., and digital government, smart medical care, smart education, smart transportation and other industry solutions will be displayed; in the partner exhibition area, It will bring the latest research results of dozens of software and hardware partners, as well as SaaS applications in various scenarios based on mobile cloud.





