With Baidu ( BIDU , 9888.HK ) a week away from launching a chatbot similar to ChatGPT on March 16, employees at the Chinese search giant said they were racing to meet deadlines. At present, some basic functions of this chatbot are still not completed.

Hundreds of employees have been working around the clock to develop the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot called Ernie Bot, according to people familiar with the matter. Other teams have been called upon to back up people and powerful computer chips, they said. Affected by U.S. sanctions, Chinese companies can no longer buy such chips.

The AI ​​model the chatbot is based on is still being trained on data ahead of the scheduled launch date, some of the people said. The launch was highly anticipated in the Chinese tech industry. Some employees say they don’t have enough time to build a fully functional product.

According to people briefed on the plan, Baidu plans to roll out the product in stages, starting with some users for public testing. Last month, Baidu said it would be the first to embed Wenxinyiyan in its search engine and open it to the public in March.

The rush reflects a well-orchestrated venture by Baidu to get ahead of Chinese rivals that have recently announced similar plans. The company says it has signed agreements with more than 400 Chinese companies that will be able to use Wenxinyiyan in their products and services. Baidu said that by cooperating with ecological partners, the chatbot can accumulate experience in different scenarios to help improve its performance.

A successful launch of Baidu, which has fallen out of favor with investors in recent years, would help the company regain its place among China‘s preeminent technology companies. Failure could lead to a similar fate for the company as Google. Google, which until recently maintained a relatively cautious approach to AI, wiped $100 billion off its market value after its AI chatbot search made a factual error in a demo.

Baidu declined to comment.

Whatever the outcome, there could be implications for Baidu’s relationship with the Chinese government and the government’s perception of generative AI technologies. AI technology can generate content from text to images and more.

Baidu’s plan to build chatbots has been encouraged by government officials in Beijing, where it is headquartered, according to people briefed on the matter. Wenxin Yiyan may be China‘s first product to compete with ChatGPT in the United States. The United States and China have been strengthening their respective strategic technological advantages.

The officials also reminded Baidu to ensure its services comply with Chinese laws and regulations, including data collection and processing regulations and strict internet censorship rules, the people said.

Wang Zhigang, China‘s minister of science and technology, said this week that developing a product similar to ChatGPT would be difficult.

Wang Zhigang said that playing football is all about dribbling and shooting, but it is not easy to be as good as the Argentine player Messi. He said that China has also carried out research in the field of artificial intelligence for many years, but it may have to wait and see to achieve an effect like OpenAI.

Over the years, Baidu has invested heavily in developing large language models, adapting English versions of such models from Google and OpenAI for Chinese. The large language model is the basic technology of ChatGPT. Baidu released the first related model in 2019, naming it Wenxin and Ernie in English. Google previously named its model Bert. Ernie and Bert are both characters on the American children’s show “Sesame Street”.

Baidu CEO Robin Li spoke to employees about the new development in late December, as the popularity of ChatGPT rose. “We have this cool technology, can we turn it into a product that everybody needs?” Li said at the time, according to an internal transcript reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. Li Yanhong said that this step is actually the most difficult, but also the greatest and most influential.

According to people familiar with the project, in early January, Baidu executives asked its natural language processing team to start using the Wenxin model to integrate a product that would benchmark against ChatGPT.

But as has happened to other AI developers working on ChatGPT-like techniques, the project faces some challenges, the people said. One challenge is teaching the model to recognize phrases that have multiple interpretations or names that refer to multiple people, so that it can respond more precisely to user requests. Another challenge was making the chatbot-generated language look more like human speech.

A third challenge is improving factual accuracy, a technical limitation of large language models; large language models string sentences together based on the probability that different words might appear together, not on pieces of information. This limitation also makes such models difficult to control to avoid sensitive topics, which is an obstacle in terms of censorship.

Baidu has hired contractors to help evaluate and improve the chatbot’s answers, these people said.

Each step will take time, these people said. AI researchers have said that even using thousands of chips to train such a large model can take weeks or months to get relatively good results.

This week, engineers and product managers are rushing to improve Wenxinyiyan’s basic functions, such as how quickly it responds to user requests and how it summarizes search results, the people said.

The development team worked non-stop, including during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday in late January, these people said. The project has now scaled back its goals, they said, from a previous hope of creating a bilingual chatbot that could converse in both Chinese and English to a Chinese-focused bot.

According to people familiar with the matter, the research and development of Wenxin Yiyan is led by Wang Haifeng, Baidu’s chief technology officer, and is mainly carried out by the technology development department and mobile ecological business group where the company’s natural language processing team is located. Baidu’s Smart Cloud unit is providing cloud computing support, some of the people said.

To speed up the process, Baidu executives have focused more resources. After the Lunar New Year holiday, Li asked the company’s AI research team, including the self-driving unit, to support Wenxinyiyan’s development with their most powerful computer chip, Nvidia Corp.’s A100, people familiar with the matter said. U.S. chip sanctions imposed late last year banned sales of the new A100 to Chinese companies.

Some employees were also brought in to help, particularly by cleaning the training data, for example by filtering out low-quality content, some of the people said. Baidu has also hired an outside team to clean the data, some of the people said.

According to people familiar with the matter, the tight schedule has made some employees feel uneasy about whether Wenxinyiyan can meet the expectations of users or the market. Some employees said they had already sold some shares in the company ahead of its launch because of those concerns.

