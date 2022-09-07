New bearish wave for the cryptocurrency universe. Bitcoin today dropped below the $ 19,000 mark, down more than 5% from the levels it was traveling at 24 hours ago, highlighting an increasingly close correlation with stocks. The annual lows reached in June in the area of ​​$ 17,600 are not far off. Bitcoin travels at prices that are more than two-thirds lower than its all-time high of nearly $ 69,000 in November last year.

Also in sharp decline the Ether traded at around 1,530 dollars, down by 8.25%. Widespread declines that have pushed the overall market value of the crypto sector once again below the $ 1 trillion wall.

Rising real interest rates are penalizing all major risky assets and cryptocurrencies are increasingly correlating with the performance of stocks. Yesterday, stronger-than-expected indications from the US services ISM offered further support to the hypothesis of a 75bp hike by the Fed at its meeting on September 21st.

“While the Fed’s hawkish approach undoubtedly affects sentiment, we entered September, statistically one of the most difficult for investors,” argues Simon Peters, eToro’s crypto market analyst. Historically, September has been the worst month for equities, with the S&P 500 falling on average more than 1% since 1928 as investors return from summer holidays and face soaring back-to-school expenses and they begin to collect tax losses before the end of the year. “Any weakness would likely be amplified by cryptocurrencies, given their greater correlation to equities, which has become institutionalized in recent years, and their traditionally higher risk profile as a newer asset class,” says Peters.

Countdown to the Ethereum Merge

In the background remains the anxious wait for the imminent upgrade of the Ethereum network, which in the last few issues has attracted investment flows in Ether and other digital assets.

The merger of the Ethereum blockchain is officially underway and will likely begin between 13 and 16 September. The Bellatrix update, the network’s last hard fork before the merger, was activated on Tuesday, marking the beginning of Ethereum’s long-awaited transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake ( PoS). Last month, Ethereum merged its Goerli test network (testnet) from PoW to PoS, marking the third and final dress rehearsal for a mainnet merge.

The merge is still expected to happen around Sep 13-15. What’s happening today is the Bellatrix hard fork, which *prepares* the chain for the merge. Still important though – make sure to update your clients! — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 6, 2022

Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum, wrote in a tweet that the Mrege is expected to take place around September 13-15. “What’s happening today is the Bellatrix hard fork, which * prepares * the chain for the union,” Buterin remarks in a tweet yesterday.