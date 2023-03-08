iPhones occupy eight spots in the top ten. The iPhone 13, the best-selling smartphone of the year, has a market share of 5 percent. Samsung has two devices in the top 10.

Counterpoint has a list of the best-selling smartphones of 2022 compiled. The top 10 dominates Apple for the first time with eight devices – apart from Apple it only made it Samsungto place a device in the list of the most popular smartphones of the past year.

Counterpoint lists the iPhone 13 as the undisputed number one in its statistics. The iPhone 13 was the best-selling smartphone worldwide from January through August. By December, it slumped to fourth place. Overall, the iPhone 14 achieved a market share of 5 percent.

Samsung only represented with entry-level devices

The iPhone 13 Pro Max came in second with a total share of 2.6 percent. Edge three also goes to Apple for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Although the iPhone 14 Pro Max was only released in September 2022, it secured a 1.7 percent share for the calendar year.

Samsung is represented in the top 10 with two devices: the Galaxy A13 made fourth place with 1.6 percent, and the Galaxy A03 tenth place with 1.1 percent. It is striking that only the entry-level models from Samsung achieved similar sales figures as Apple’s iPhones. In addition, the two Samsung smartphones were the only devices in the top 10 that do not support the 5G mobile communications standard.

We expect the share of the top 10 smartphones to increase in 2023 as brands focus on cleaning up their inventories and optimizing their launches. We also anticipate that brands will continue to streamline their portfolios in 2023 to minimize cannibalization,” Counterpoint shared. “The number of active smartphone models on the global market has already fallen from over 4,200 in 2021 to around 3,600 in 2022. At the same time, brands will focus on premiumizing their portfolios to turn volume into profitability.”