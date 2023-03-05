The iPhone maker’s share of operating profits hits a new high. Apple also sets records for the share of smartphone deliveries and sales.

Apple was also the smartphone manufacturer with the highest profitability in 2022. According to Analyse von Counterpoint Research Apple’s share of global operating smartphone profits even rose to a new high of 85 percent last year.

In addition, last year Apple also achieved its highest market share to date in terms of smartphone sales. On an annual average, the market leaders determined a share of 18 percent. Apple’s share of industry sales also rose to a new all-time high of 48 percent.

Apple benefits from the trend towards premium smartphones

“Apple’s ability to manage its manufacturing woes has weathered a year that was already marked by economic and geopolitical turbulence better than other major smartphone makers,” said Jeff Fieldhack, research director at Counterpoint. “The iPhone Pro series continued to perform well, and the percentage of iPhone shipments could have been even higher had it not been for production issues due to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Zhengzhou factory, where the majority of of the Pro series is manufactured. As a result, some Pro Series shipments have been pushed back to January.”

While Apple’s fourth-quarter smartphone shipments, iPhone revenue and operating profit declined year-on-year, Apple outperformed its peers in all three categories, Counterpoint said. This led to new records in terms of sales share, market share and profit share.

Apple also benefited from its strong presence in the premium segment, which suffered less from the global economic and political uncertainties. In addition, in what are actually saturated markets, more and more consumers are opting for premium devices with a longer service life.

Recovery of the smartphone market only in the second half of the year

Except Apple only have Samsung can also take advantage of the trend towards premium smartphones. Despite the five percent drop in sales, Samsung smartphone sales have increased by one percent. With the Chinese providers like Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, sales have fallen by more than 20 percent. Despite an aggressive pricing policy, the Chinese brands have not yet succeeded in establishing themselves in the market for premium smartphones.

In the first half of 2023, Counterpoint expects continued difficult conditions in the smartphone market. Only then should the market gradually recover.