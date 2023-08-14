Country Garden’s Share Price Plummets as it Forecasts billions of RMB in Losses, Heightening Bankruptcy Concerns

Title: Country Garden’s Share Price Drops As Company Forecasts Significant Losses in H1 2023

Date: August 14, 2023

Country Garden, a major Chinese real estate developer, experienced a sharp decline in its share price, leading to concerns among investors about the possibility of bankruptcy. The company has predicted a loss of over RMB 45 billion in the first half of this year, raising comparisons to the recent debt crisis faced by rival Evergrande.

On August 14, Country Garden’s stock price plummeted by more than 18% in Hong Kong. The significant drop came after the company applied for a trading suspension of its 11 domestic corporate bonds, citing the need to hold a bondholder meeting on bond redemption arrangements.

Last week, it was reported that Country Garden failed to make a timely interest payment of about US$22.5 million to bond investors. In response, Country Garden’s Chairman Yang Huiyan and President Mo Bin issued a signed letter of apology, acknowledging the company’s financial challenges and promising to take effective measures to overcome them.

The company’s current challenges extend beyond the missed interest payment. Apart from its existing debt, Country Garden is expected to make more than $2 billion in debt payments this year if all its bonds in different currencies are included, as reported by Bloomberg.

The potential bankruptcy of Country Garden, like Evergrande’s situation, could have severe repercussions for China‘s financial system and its broader economy. The company’s first-half results, which are set to be announced at the end of this month, are already anticipated to reveal a net loss ranging from RMB 45 billion to RMB 55 billion. Analysts believe that Country Garden’s heavy presence in China‘s second- and third-tier cities exposes it to the vulnerabilities of weak home sales.

Chinese economist Ren Zeping has stressed the importance of supporting private real estate companies like Country Garden, highlighting the potentially catastrophic effects of their collapse on market confidence, economic recovery, financial risks, housing purchase expectations, and millions of jobs across various industries.

Country Garden, headquartered in Foshan, Guangdong Province, employs nearly 70,000 workers. It also has overseas operations, including a significant real estate project in Malaysia known as the “Forest City.”

These challenges have had a personal impact on Country Garden’s Chairman, Yang Huiyan, who was previously among the richest women in China and Asia. However, as the real estate crisis worsened, her wealth has witnessed a substantial decline. According to the 2022 Bloomberg Billionaires Index, her assets plunged from US$23.7 billion in 2021 to US$11.3 billion in 2022.

The ongoing turbulence faced by Country Garden reflects the broader real estate crisis that China has been grappling with since the end of 2020. As the company’s financial woes continue, industry experts and investors await the release of its first-half results, which may shed further light on the future of China‘s real estate sector and its potential economic ramifications.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

