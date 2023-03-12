Suddenly, millions are missing from the account: Julius Baer banker rips off a couple – and buys a luxury yacht with it A delicate trial for Julius Baer begins on Monday before the Zurich Commercial Court. An investor close to Putin appears in the files, who was once a welcome guest in St. Moritz.

Gregory and Vera P. thought nothing was as safe as a Swiss bank: “We were wrong.” Photo: Andrea Zahler (Zurich, March 6, 2023)

Gregory and Vera P. are sitting in a Zurich law firm and look at the large table in embarrassment. They are uncomfortable with the story. You can’t see that the 78 and 79-year-olds are extremely rich. They have so many millions in their accounts that they have lost track – and thus part of their wealth.