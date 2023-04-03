Natalie and Alban Salord renovated a house in Singapore.

After acquiring Singaporean citizenship, Natalie and Alban Salord bought a pre-war home for S$2.8 million in January 2018. The couple began a three-year process of designing and renovating their home. Salord now runs a private restaurant in the house, serving Mediterranean dishes inspired by his origins.

This couple bought a historic 1930s house in Singapore and renovated it – here’s what it looks like

Amanda Goh/Insider

Before there were skyscrapers, Singapore’s commercial buildings dominated the country’s landscape. With their ornate, candy-colored facades, these buildings are an iconic part of the city’s heritage.

In January 2018, the couple finally managed to realize their dream of a listed property when they bought a S$2.8 million Peranakan home in Joo Chiat, an area on the southeast coast of Singapore.

Salord, who calls himself Al, moved to Singapore from France in 2007 to work. His wife Natalie, on the other hand, was born in the UK but grew up in Hong Kong. They came to Singapore separately but married in 2012 and made the city their permanent home. “I’ve been a citizen for over ten years, and we’ve been wanting to buy a listed property for a while,” Salord told Business Insider US. “To be honest, I’ve always had a crush on commercial buildings.”

Their 109-square-foot home is on a street known as Joo Chiat Terrace and it’s the last of a row of 12 houses, Salord said. In the past, many Peranakan families lived in the Joo Chiat area. Today, the term “Peranakan” generally refers to people of mixed Chinese and Malay or Indonesian ancestry – although there are also Peranakan who are not of Chinese ancestry.

Even today, strong Peranakan influences can be seen on the facades of many shops – like Salord’s – and on the menus of traditional restaurants in the area. “We don’t even have an exact date when our house was built. We estimate it was built between 1928 and 1933, which is roughly that five-year period,” says Salord.

