Court appoints insolvency administrator Torsten Martini

Business

To get an idea of ​​what may be the most spectacular case of his career to date, Torsten Martini doesn’t have to go far from his office. The Berlin offices of the commercial law firm Görg, where Martini is a partner, are located in the “Upper West”, a building that is part of René Benko’s Signa Group. Signa Real Estate Management Germany is also located here, at Kantstrasse 164, for which Martini has now been appointed as provisional insolvency administrator by the Berlin Charlottenburg District Court.

