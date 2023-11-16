Court case against UBS – “Ermotti leaves the pitch as the winner” – News

France’s highest court found UBS guilty again on Wednesday of tax fraud and money laundering. But at the same time, the Court of Cassation in Paris also overturned the fines amounting to billions. Business lawyer Peter V. Kunz gives assessments of the legal process surrounding the major Swiss bank.

Peter V. Kunz

Business lawyer

Kunz is Professor of Business Law at the Faculty of Law at the University of Bern and its dean until 2020.

SRF News: How do you assess the verdict from UBS’s perspective?

Peter V. Kunz: It is clearly a victory for UBS, especially compared to the rulings of the lower courts. In fact, we don’t yet know how big the victory is. Against this background, a certain degree of uncertainty remains, including at UBS.

The deposit of around one billion euros and compensation payments of 800 million are up for discussion again. Will the amount perhaps increase or even decrease significantly?

That is difficult to say. Theoretically, anything could happen, from zero to an even higher amount. However, the Court of Cassation also raised questions about the legality of this deposit collection and also the damages. The lower court will therefore take a closer look at this again. There will be new negotiations and my prediction is that things will turn out better for UBS than in the second instance. The amount will certainly be reduced again.

The process will certainly not affect UBS’s normal business.

UBS is currently busy integrating Credit Suisse. If there is a process that will drag on for a long time, not in weight?

I don’t think this is a problem for the merger process. Internal and external lawyers are happy that they can litigate here for a little longer. Ultimately, this will actually play no role for Mr. Ermotti in the integration. At least as long as the amounts to be paid don’t increase, which I don’t assume. So it’s simply a pending matter that is taking longer than expected, but it certainly won’t affect UBS’s normal business.

Legend: UBS boss Sergio Ermotti fought for UBS – rightly so, as business lawyer Peter V. Kunz notes. Keystone/Salvatore the Nolfi

The old and new UBS boss Sergio Ermotti has always said he does not want to accept a guilty verdict. Has this line been confirmed to a certain extent?

For a long time, Mr. Ermotti was heavily criticized for not simply giving in. Today we have to say that it was the right decision. At the beginning of 2019 this was very expensive with a fine of 3.7 billion euros, which was later reduced. Against this background, it was actually worth it for Ermotti, purely financially and certainly also in terms of image. He really leaves the pitch as a winner here.

We have completely new regulations and a new awareness.

Is the ongoing process putting a strain on Switzerland’s financial center and image?

No, clearly not. That was a legacy, that was a UBS issue. I could rather imagine that one or two banks are upset today that they themselves gave in so quickly in the various tax disputes. But UBS, as a large bank, could afford to exert a bit of counter pressure here. The tax dispute between UBS and France will certainly have no impact on the Swiss financial center. It deals with topics from 2004 to 2012. A lot has changed in Switzerland in the last decade. What was possible back then would no longer be possible today, not even at UBS. We have completely new regulations and a new awareness.

The interview was conducted by Jan Baumann.