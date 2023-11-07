Court of Cassation: “The pusher must be compensated with 17 thousand euros. The confiscation is excessive”

Justice, the drug dealer compensated by the State: “Seize of excessive money compared to the crime”

One drug dealer 26 year old Albanian won his battle in court. Supreme Court justices have them returned 17 thousand euros. He is a drug dealer, but he was right in claiming that the cash that had been seized from him was too many compared to the specific crime for which he had been arrested, the transfer of two doses of cocaine. The story, paradoxical in some ways, – we read in Il Giornale – is linked to a small episode of crime. The young man was arrested red-handed by the Financial Police of Ponte Chiasso. At that moment he was busy selling cocaine to a Swiss customer and he had two more doses on himapproximately 60 grams.

Read also: Hotspot in Albania to detain migrants: Meloni’s announcement

Read also: Joke to Meloni, Lexus to Affari: “Tired Prime Minister, left alone by the EU”

The two – continues Il Giornale – were caught in the parking lot of a supermarket in Tavernola. The GDF then searched the B&B in Como where the pusher was staying and found 17 thousand euros in cash, of which the 26-year-old he was unable to explain its origin. Hence the seizure of the amount, deemed “profit from the crime”, for the purposes of confiscation, ratified by the judges of merit. The arrest dates back to December 2022. Now the Court of Cassation, upon appeal by his defender, has returned the money to the drug dealer. The Supreme Court writes: “Character absolutely disproportionate between the amount of money seized and the modest quantity of narcotic substance sold (two doses) would make manifestly illogical any thesis aimed at supporting the direct derivation and/or the relationship of direct relevance to the money with respect to the sale of cocaine“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Facebook

X

