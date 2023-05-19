Home » Cover 50, Q1 revenues up 8.9%
Cover 50, Q1 revenues up 8.9%

COVER 50 closed the first quarter of 2023 with revenues up 8.9% compared to the first quarter of 2022, for a total of 10.8 million Euros (9.9 million Euros in the same period last year). The revenues on foreign markets make up about 53% of total revenues: among these Japan, USA, Countries UE represent the largest markets.

The breakdown of revenues by product line highlights the fundamental contribution of the PT Torino men’s product linewhich represents about 58% of total revenues.

EBITDA equal to 2.5 million Euros, records a decrease compared to the same period of the previous yeardue to the increase in costs, especially energy costs, and to a lower profitability of revenues due to the trend in sales.

As of March 31, 2023 the net financial positionis positive for Euro 23.9 million against Euro 21.6 million as at 31 December 2022.

