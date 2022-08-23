As of the end of June this year, integrated applications covered 40 categories of the national economy, with more than 20,000 application cases

5G applications empower thousands of industries (big data observation)

Based on the transmission characteristics of large bandwidth, low latency and high speed, 5G converged applications have exerted an enabling effect in many industries such as industry, medical care, education, transportation, etc., covering 40 categories of the national economy, and the number of application cases exceeds 20,000 indivual. 5G not only brings a higher-speed and high-quality network experience, but also builds bridges and pave the way for the development of the digital economy.

China Mobile has launched more than 10,000 commercial projects in the 5G industry.

China Telecom has built over 2,500 5G customized network projects and over 6,000 commercial projects in the 5G industry.

China Unicom has built more than 400 5G application scenarios, 1,500 5G industry virtual private network projects, and 5,000 5G commercial industry application projects.

The latest statistics from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology show that as of the end of June this year, my country’s 5G personal applications have made positive progress in terms of user scale, new terminals, and new applications, covering many key areas such as ultra-high-definition video, sports events, residential services, and shopping. , Personal applications such as virtual digital people, 5G messages, 5G new calls, AR (augmented reality), and VR (virtual reality) are developing rapidly, bringing new experiences to consumers. 5G integrated applications have played an enabling effect in industry, medical care, education, transportation and other industries, covering 40 categories of the national economy, and in more than 200 smart mines, more than 1,000 smart factories, more than 180 smart grids, It has been widely used in 89 ports and more than 600 tertiary hospital projects, and the number of 5G application cases has exceeded 20,000.

Accelerate the digital reengineering of traditional industries

Boost enterprises to reduce costs, improve quality, reduce consumption and increase efficiency

Walking into the assembly workshop of the Jikr Smart Factory in Ningbo, Zhejiang, an inspector wearing AR glasses on the assembly station is particularly eye-catching. “This is a 5G+AR inspection.” Fang Bo, general manager of the Industrial Internet Department of China Unicom Ningbo Branch, introduced that relying on the 5G enterprise virtual private network and the 5G intelligent network operation and maintenance platform, the inspector only needs to walk to the side of the equipment, and various The operating parameters can be projected onto the AR glasses in real time. Clear and intuitive visualization data greatly improves inspection efficiency.

The 5G-based AR inspection application is only one of the ten application scenarios of the 5G smart factory jointly built by Ningbo Unicom and Geely Automobile Group. The relevant person in charge of Jikr Smart Factory introduced that 5G real-time data collection, 5G-based AR remote collaboration platform, AI technology-based tire detection, personalized car selection, welding visualization, AGV (automatic guided vehicle) group control, no Forklifts and other applications have increased factory production efficiency by more than 20% and energy utilization by 15%.

With 5G, big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and industrial fields, the integration innovation and cross-innovation continue to deepen, the pace of intelligent upgrading of traditional industries is accelerated, and flexible manufacturing and intelligent manufacturing are promoted to help enterprises reduce costs, quality and consumption. , increase efficiency.

——Make factory production more efficient. Aikedi Co., Ltd. and China Mobile jointly built a 5G smart factory, which reduced network deployment and operation and maintenance costs by 70%, increased per capita output value by 12%, and reduced product defect rates by 15%.

– Make port transportation more convenient. China Unicom helps to build the first 5G unmanned smart port in the Greater Bay Area – the fourth phase of the 5G fully automatic unmanned terminal in Nansha Port Area of ​​Guangzhou Port, which realizes the remote connection and control of unmanned rail cranes and unmanned cranes.

– Make power supply smarter. Through 5G network slicing, China Telecom has carried out four major themes of intelligent distributed power distribution, power distribution situational awareness, power transmission and distribution network monitoring, and peak shaving and valley filling, assisting State Grid Qingdao to build a safer, more reliable, greener and more efficient power grid.

– Make mining operations safer. China Mobile cooperated with Mengfa Energy to build a 5G smart mine in Wotugou Coal Mine in Inner Mongolia, reducing the number of people in the fully mechanized mining face, reducing the number of people going down the mine by more than 46% in a single day, and reducing the unit energy consumption and electricity consumption by 20%.

Helping people’s livelihood services to be upgraded

The new service model represented by online and remote is becoming more and more common

Peking Union Medical College Hospital and China Mobile implemented the world‘s first 5G eye laser surgery, allowing more patients to enjoy high-quality medical resources.

Fujian Telecom has built a 5G network covering the panoramic area in the Guling Tourist Resort, and implemented the application of “5G + Smart Tourism” projects such as the 5G visual integrated management platform and the homestay supervision system, helping to increase the tourist flow of the tourist resort by 13%.

China Mobile and Jiangsu Suzhou Audio-visual Education Center innovated 5G virtual teaching, using 5G’s high-speed and low-latency features to break geographical restrictions and share classroom pictures in real time, realizing “cloud interaction” of remote two-way classrooms.

Based on the 5G fusion application of “physical entity + digital twin”, the new service model represented by online and remote is accelerating the upgrade, and 5G has achieved fruitful results in the field of people’s livelihood.

– Make medical resources more balanced. Hainan Province joined hands with China Unicom and Huawei to build the “5G Smart Healthcare Lights Up Hainan Health Island” project. The 5G telemedicine equipment deployed in 18 city and county hospitals, 340 township hospitals and 2,700 village clinics has shortened the average time for patients to see a doctor. Within 3 to 5 hours, the efficiency of medical treatment is increased by 30%.

– Make teaching more interesting. China Telecom has built Shenzhen Cloud School, which combines AI, cloud computing, big data and other information technologies to build an immersive intelligent teaching and learning environment, which now covers 80 classes in 26 schools in the city.

– Make the countryside better. Based on the 5G+ platform base capability, China Unicom has built a digital rural service cloud platform, and developed dozens of applications in six key directions, including digital governance, digital economy, information-benefiting services, smart green villages, and rural network culture. By the end of 2021, Cumulatively serving more than 150,000 administrative villages.

– Make society safer. China Mobile and Shenzhen Pingshan District launched a 5G government dual-domain private network, creating multiple application scenarios such as smart office, smart government services, smart epidemic prevention, and smart emergency response, realizing rapid response to epidemic prevention and control, rapid deployment of emergency scenarios, and smart communities.” Peripheral nerves” fully accessible.

Promote the development and growth of new business formats

Explore the formation of a batch of replicable and easy-to-promote solutions

At 9:00 a.m., there was a continuous flow of vehicles on the streets of Hengyang, Hunan, and two self-driving sweepers had also been automatically awakened and were driving in the operation area of ​​Hengshan Science City. Autonomous obstacle avoidance, autonomous cleaning, and continuous operation. Based on the 5G “vehicle-road-cloud integration” solution, the self-driving sweeper will automatically enter the warehouse after completing the task of the day. At the same time, 30 self-driving taxis of the Mushroom Car Link drove into the high-tech zone avenue to provide public travel services for citizens.

“Autonomous driving has been applied on a large scale in the field of urban public services, helping urban public services to reduce costs and increase efficiency. Taking sanitation scenarios as an example, intelligent sanitation vehicles are not limited by the working environment and working hours. Help the city solve the problem of insufficient sanitation labor.” The staff of the Mushroom Automobile Federation introduced.

According to reports, the Hengyang project is the first city-level autonomous driving project in my country, with a total designed mileage of 200 kilometers. The first phase of road intelligent upgrades has been implemented in the first half of this year. Self-driving sanitation vehicles, patrol cars, buses, shuttles, etc. A variety of urban public service vehicles such as cars and taxis have been put into trial operation in batches.

The large bandwidth, low latency, and high-speed transmission characteristics of 5G make autonomous driving a major 5G application scenario, and it also promotes the continuous innovation of new technologies and new models, making the service economy, experience economy, and digital economy the driving force for growth. important force.

– Make the experience more real. Entering the industrial site Shougang No. 1, with the help of cutting-edge technology, it has been transformed into an XR (extended reality) technology theme park, bringing users a cable-free, backpack-free and low-latency competitive experience.

– Make the viewing angle more free. At the Hangzhou Smart Asian Games venue, the 5G+ intelligent transformation will be reflected in the whole process from organizing the competition to participating in the competition and watching the game, so that the audience can enjoy the visual feast brought by sports at next year’s Asian Games.

– Make the game more enjoyable. China Mobile’s cloud gaming platform supports partners in rapid deployment and one-click distribution at edge nodes. The latency of 1080P high-definition games is reduced to 20 milliseconds, and cloud gaming enables users to play across terminals.

“There are many industries in my country. The digitalization level and development stage of each industry and enterprise are different, and the personalization is more prominent. The breadth and depth of 5G applications are also significantly different.” The relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said that to promote 5G applications, we must fully grasp the development of 5G applications. Staged, innovative and complex, we will play the role of the “Blooming Cup” 5G application collection competition platform, continue to excavate, cultivate, and implement a number of typical projects, and explore the formation of a number of replicable and easy-to-promote solutions. At the same time, all parties in the industry are encouraged to carry out technological innovation, integration innovation and service innovation of 5G integrated applications, and build a 5G integrated application ecosystem.

Reporter Wang Zheng

Read more