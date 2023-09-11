Home » Covestro and Adnoc: takeover poker with a realistic price target
Business

Covestro and Adnoc: takeover poker with a realistic price target

by admin
Covestro and Adnoc: takeover poker with a realistic price target

With prices around 53 euros and 188.7 million shares, the company is currently paid 10.0 billion euros. The stock exchange is not even going so far as to pay the first price taxes from June of 55 to 57 euros per share – let alone recent estimates of 60 to 70 euros. There are probably two main reasons behind this reluctance: the obvious operational weakness of the business and the risk if the takeover negotiations are broken off contrary to expectations.

Also read: Covestro and Adnoc must provide clarity

The view of the industry is also cautious. The sales valuation of leading chemical stocks is currently between 0.3 (for Lanxess), 0.5 (for BASF) and ranges up to 0.7 (for the French Arkema) or 0.8 (for the American LyondellBasell). With an average of 0.6 and a business volume of 15 billion euros, this would give Covestro a sales valuation of nine billion euros.

See also  Emptiness and Crime: Why San Francisco is Going to the Dogs

You may also like

JetBlue Agrees to Transfer Boarding Gates and Slots...

Queues outside stores all over Italy, Swatch relaunches...

China’s Credit Easing Process Accelerates as New Credit...

AI chatbots build software in 7 minutes for...

Adecco Hosts Job Fair in Puerto Rico, Seeking...

Opinions and Reviews on the Branch I Policy

Pressure from Huawei Mate 60 Series Causes Apple’s...

Internet of Things – Valais coffee machine conquers...

Aldi Launches Portable Mini Oven: The Perfect Appliance...

The G20 seen by the BRICS and emerging...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy