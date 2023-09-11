Covestro and Adnoc: takeover poker with a realistic price target

With prices around 53 euros and 188.7 million shares, the company is currently paid 10.0 billion euros. The stock exchange is not even going so far as to pay the first price taxes from June of 55 to 57 euros per share – let alone recent estimates of 60 to 70 euros. There are probably two main reasons behind this reluctance: the obvious operational weakness of the business and the risk if the takeover negotiations are broken off contrary to expectations.

The view of the industry is also cautious. The sales valuation of leading chemical stocks is currently between 0.3 (for Lanxess), 0.5 (for BASF) and ranges up to 0.7 (for the French Arkema) or 0.8 (for the American LyondellBasell). With an average of 0.6 and a business volume of 15 billion euros, this would give Covestro a sales valuation of nine billion euros.

