Covid Commission, the Salvini-Meloni clash has a winner

Salvini he won his battle on Commission parliamentary inquiry into the Covidat the Camera pass the basic text: cannot be investigated on any shortcomings Regions. She won the Lega. And they adapted – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – Fratelli d’Italia and FI, with the usual and kind support of perhaps already former allies Renzi e calendar. So here is the green light to the basic text on the commission of inquiry into the management of the Covid pandemic, approved yesterday afternoon in Social Affairs Commission in the Chamber by the majority and by now it was Sesto Polo. Without the oppositionWhy M5S, Pd and Alliance Verdi e Left they did not participate in the vote in protest, after having unsuccessfully asked for a postponement or at least a suspension of the works. “If this is the commission they have in mind we don’t votethey just want to try and attack Roberto and me Hope” he had explained to his parents in the morning Conte.

E so it went, because yesterday morning the center-right recomposed itself on the text that outlines the tasks and purposes of the bicameral commission, after having removed all mention of local entities. “There commission – reads the document and reports it in the Fact – will have to carry out investigations and evaluate the effectiveness, the timeliness and the results of the measures taken by the government and its structures in order to contrast, prevent, reduce the spread and impact of Sars Cov 2″. dig on the executive work then led by the leader of the M5S. Nothing about local authorities. Just as the claimed Carroccio to avoid anxieties first of all to the president of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana. And on the other hand, to avoid annoyances, they also canceled the passage on any conflicts of interest Of “health institutionstrade associations and pharmaceutical companies”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

