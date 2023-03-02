Home Business Covid, Conte first responsible: new tile on the yellow-red project
Covid, Conte first responsible: new tile on the yellow-red project

Covid, Conte first responsible: new tile on the yellow-red project

Covid Bergamo investigation, thus the yellow-red project of the Conte grill is extinguished

In the end all the knots come to a head and so does the former health minister Robert Hopethe former premier Giuseppe Conte, the president of the Lombardy Region Attilio Fontanathe former Councilor for Welfare Julius Gallerathe president of the Higher Institute of Health Silvio Brusaferrothe president of the Superior Council of Health Franco Locatellithe coordinator of the first scientific committee Agostino Miozzothe former head of the Civil Defense Angelo Borrelli and the former scientific director of Spallanzani Joseph Hippolytus and others are being investigated by the Bergamo prosecutor’s office on the serious charge of a culpable epidemic.

The Bergamo prosecutor’s office had been conducting for some time the investigation into the non-implementation of the red zone in Val Seriana in 2020 and they expected the conclusions that finally arrived. Failure to implement containment in 2020 resulted in more than 4,000 avoidable deaths. We all remember the tragic images of columns of military trucks who proceeded towards the crematorium ovens in a surreal atmosphere, from a horror film. Everything is based on advice from Andrea Crisanti who today is a senator of the Democratic Party for which 4,140 deaths would have been saved with a closure of the Val Seriana from February 27 and 2,659 if it had closed on March 3. He wasted precious time by not understanding the risk he was running.

