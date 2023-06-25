Covid, filings for former ministers: save Speranza, Lorenzin and Grillo

Il court of ministers of Rome filed the positions of the former health ministers Roberto Speranza, Beatrice Lorenzin and Giulia Grillo relating to the section of the investigation started by the Bergamo prosecutor’s office and linked to the management of the pandemic.

Part of the investigation had been transferred, due to territorial jurisdiction, to the court of Brescia

A part of the investigation had been transferred, for territorial jurisdiction, to the court of Brescia where the positions of Giuseppe Conte and Roberto Speranza have already been archived. Now with the provision of the court of ministers of Rome any liability is excluded penalty against former ministers.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

