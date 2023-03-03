Covid: 17 suspects for the management of the first wave

The news leaked even before the delivery of the documents. The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Bergamo, which had already opened a file relating to the very early stages of pandemic management in recent years, has closed the investigation. There would be 17 suspects, including Giuseppe Conte and Roberto Speranzarespectively former Prime Minister and former Minister of Health, as well as Attilio Fontana – President of the Lombardy Region – and the former Councilor for Welfare Julius Gallera.

Investigation into the red zone: what are we talking about

The disputed crime should be that of culpable crimes against public health. According to the prosecutors of Bergamo, if the red zone had already been declared on February 27, 2020 a Nembro and Alzano maybe they could avoid thousands of deaths. The so-called red zone was decided by the Council of Ministers only on 8 March 2020, a delay of almost ten days which would constitute – in the opinion of the Public Prosecutor’s Office – a serious fault for omission on the part of the subjects under investigation. Limited to Conte and to Speranza, the jurisdiction will not be that of the Court of Bergamo but of the Court of Ministers of Brescia since at the time of the events respectively – as has already been written – the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health. For both it will be necessary – pursuant to art. 9 of the Constitutional Law n. 1/1989 – permission to proceed of the chamber to which they belong (at the moment they are both deputies) because they were crimes committed in the exercise of their ministerial functions (apart from this hypothesis, the authorization to proceed is no longer necessary since November 1993). If we consider that Pd, Article1 and M5S voted for the authorization to proceed against Salvini for the Open Arms process, it is more than legitimate for the center-right to “return the favour”.

Because Fontana and Gallera can emerge unscathed (and immediately)

The investigative documents are arriving in trickles to the interested parties (in many cases “warned” by the media) and therefore the legal examination is still incomplete, but some investigation hypotheses can be assumed with the data we have. We assume that the proceedings against Attilio Fontana and Giulio Gallera it could stop already in the preliminary hearing phase with a pronouncement of “no place to proceed”. Let’s see why. The art. 32 of Law no. 883/1978 establishes that “in the same matters, the president of the regional council or the mayor issues contingent and urgent ordinances, with effectiveness extended respectively to the region or part of its territory including several municipalities and the municipal territory”, as well as art. 1 of the decree-law n. 6 of 23 February 2020 in turn provides that “in order to avoid the spread of COVID-19, in municipalities or areas in which at least one person is positive for whom the source of transmission is unknown or in any case where there is a case not attributable to a person from an area already affected by the contagion of the aforementioned virus, the competent authorities are required to adopt all containment and management measures that are adequate and proportionate to the evolution of the epidemiological situation”. Therefore, President Fontana or the Councilor for Welfare could have taken closure measures at the time before the government did.

