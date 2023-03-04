Healthcare criticizes the Covid investigation: “Absurd judicial initiative”

The world of healthcare is moving to defend politicians and experts investigated in the investigation into the delay in closures for Covid. The Press tells everything, which accounts for the malaise of various discontents among the various categories of the world of health. “Other than impeachment, the country should say thanks to those who at that time had to make difficult decisions against an unknown enemyor”, says the President of the Medici Order, Filippo Anelli to La Stampa.

Also in controversy are hospital internists, who took charge of 70% of Covid patients during the pandemic. “The results of the closure of the investigations by the Bergamo prosecutor’s office appear incredible, which led to twenty suspects and in which he is accused of various crimes as manslaughter and manslaughter epidemic members of previous governments and some of the leading experts and clinicians of Italian health, whose professionalism is recognized and appreciated throughout the world and to whom we extend our total solidarity”, declare the president of Fadoi, the Scientific Society of Internal Medicine, Francesco Dentali and the president of his Foundation, Dario Manfellotto, also in La Stampa.

The press continues: “The conclusions of the survey also make the other category of white coats on the front line in the fight against the virus turn up their noses, that of the anesthesiologists, theoften engaged in intensive care. “The accusations inherent in the documents of the prosecutor’s office, as reported by the media, leave us flabbergasted,” says Alessandro Vergallo, president of Aacoi, the trade association.

Richeldi (ex Cts): “Inquiry in hindsight”. Letizia Moratti: “The world was unprepared but it was right to evaluate”

He doesn’t even approve of the investigation Luca Richeldi, member of the first coach. Who always in La Stampa defines it “an investigation based on hindsight“. And he goes on: “I would never have expected a judicial initiative – he explains – which violates a basic principle of medicine and science, that is, that decisions are taken at a given moment, based on the available elements”.

He also intervenes on the matter Letizia Moratti, just beaten by Attilio Fontana at the regional ones in Lombardy. In an interview with La Stampa he says: “I won’t go into the merits of the investigation by the Bergamo prosecutor’s office. The world was unprepared for an event like that, but it is the duty of the investigator to assess any responsibilities in the most absolute independence. I hope that the investigation will be closed as soon as possible for everyone, for the families of the victims of Covid and for those under investigation. The thing that worries me most today is that people demonstrate that they have learned something from that tragedy.”

