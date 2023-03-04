Covid red zone, Crisanti’s accusations against the government and Cts

New details emerge on the investigation by the Bergamo prosecutor’s office into Covid and the lack of closures. As Corriere della Sera explains, “in his report, delivered a year ago and examined by the pool of prosecutors of the investigation, Crisanti attributes the responsibility for the non-implementation of the pandemic plan to five people: Claudio D’Amario, Director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health; Silvio Brusaferro, director of the Higher Institute of Health; Agostino Miozzo as coordinator of the CTS; Giuseppe Ruocco, general secretary of the ministry and Luigi Cajazzo, general director of health of the Lombardy region”.

As reported by Corriere della Sera, “in Alzano and Nembro, already on February 27, the index had reached 2, but the red zone did not start. Crisanti attributes responsibility at national and regional level. For three reasons. The first: Speranza, Brusaferro, Miozzo and D’Amario knew about the Merler plan (which predicted a devastating impact with an index of 2.6 and indicated the red zone as a containment measure) and forecasts, as well as Fontana, Gallera and Cajazzo. The second: as early as February 27 they knew of the transmission index above 2. The third: despite the level of contagion, “for 10 days no more restrictive actions were taken””.

The manager of the 1500 service: “Here everything is transcribed by hand”

The reason? From what we read in the Corriere della Sera “Crisanti indicates the answer in Conte’s words when, in the meeting of 2 March, he stated that”the red zone should be used sparingly because it has a social, political and economic cost». And he closes with a real indictment: «These considerations prevailed over the need to protect health system operators and citizens from the spread of the infection”.

La Repubblica, on the other hand, reports another emblematic passage contained in the investigation papers. “On 26 February, the manager of the service 1500, a key number that citizens should have called to ask for information. However, the official writes an email to Speranza, her deputy Sileri and other managers to say that “the telephone switchboard had had a disservice lasted a few days”, that “there is no computerized system for the telephone call, which must be transcribed by hand”.

“Red zone isn’t our turn? Bingo”. Fontana’s chat

Always Repubblica instead reports a chat involving the governor of Lombardy Attilio Fontana and contained in the documents of the Bergamo investigation. Here is what Repubblica writes, which reports a message received in which it is told: “”If it can be useful to you in this dispute with Conte, I remind you of the directive issued by the Ministry of the Interior to the prefects on the same day of the Dpcm 8 March 2020”. that text, the interlocutor explains, “the Minister of the Interior clearly writes … that there must be no overlapping of directives having an impact on matters of public order and security, which remain the exclusive competence of the state … and explicitly indicates among these the provisions of constitution of the so-called red zones»”.

Republic explains: “For Fontana, under accusation for not having established a red zone in Val Seriana at the beginning of March, this is a confirmation of his position: it was not up to the Region to move; an assist that comes from Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. «Bingo», therefore comments the governor, forwarding the long message to Gallera. «Hooray!!!» is the commissioner’s response”.

