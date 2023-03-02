Covid investigation: “Now someone will have to answer for it. No more silence”

After three years the investigations on the Covid emergency management in Italiaespecially on the late intervention of the government and of Lombardy region after the outbreak of outbreak in the Bergamo area. The Search ha signed up in the register of suspects 20 peopleincluding former Prime Minister Giuseppe Contethe former Minister of Health Roberto Hope and the current president of Lombardy Attilio Fontana. For the prosecutors of Bergamo – we read in the Corriere della Sera – “critical issues have emerged” in the management of the first phase. In the face of the thousands of deaths, says the attorney Antonio Chiappani“we felt that all the investigative material is also submitted to other eyes and not only to those of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, on the one hand contradictory with all stakeholders and on the other hand al scrutiny by the judge“.

I family members from the victimsgathered in the association “Serene and always united”, – continues the Corriere – celebrate the closure of the investigations: “From today history is rewritten of the Bergamo and Lombard massacre. The story of an Italy that has forgotten what happened in spring 2020 not because of Covid but for precise decisions o missed decisions. We have always fought for the truth for our loved ones, despite the code of silence that characterized this story. The entry in the register of suspects of the heads of national and regional governments “does not give us back our loved ones but honors the memory of those who paid in the first person”. The lawyers of the association go even further: «Today it was established that the victims they have paid the price of inefficiency e of incompetence institutional. AND someone will have to answer». Relatives and lawyers of “Serene and always united” will meet this morning outside the prosecutor’s office Bergamo to “testify gratitude to the magistrates».

