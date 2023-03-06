Covid investigation: “Higher infections on the right bank of the Serio…”

From the investigation from the Bergamo Public Prosecutor’s Office on the emergency Covid and in particular the no red zone Of They raise e Nembrodetails emerge that make us understand the situation of those first days of March 2020, when the pandemic in Italy it was going to to blow up. The information that the Guardia di Finanza presented to the Bergamo Public Prosecutor’s Office as part of the investigations into the management of the pandemic in its first phase is mainly characterized by chat of whom, – we read in the Corriere della Sera – al Ministry of Healthinside the Ctsat the Higher Institute of Health, or in Lombardy region, was tasked with stemming the virus. And from those thousands of messages the confusion and – it is the thesis of those who investigate – the unpreparedness of the institutions. The president of the ISS Silvio Brusaferroon February 22 (the day on which the red zone starts in the Lodigiano area) he writes: “The theme is that everyone thinks the test is useful to something”. The message is for Francesco Curcio, director of the Department of Laboratory Medicine of Udine.

A similar statement comes later, when the dead have already been manyeven by the deputy director dell’Oms Ranieri Guerra: «But do tampons everyone is there now shit… of the century», he comments writing to Brusaferro himself. Who replies: «Everyone goes on his own». Guerra referred to Massimo Galli: «I spoke to him, I told him to desist from proposing nonsense as buffers for everyone… he agreed, I hope…”. On March 4 – the Corriere continues – They raise already records the fastest evolution of the contagion in Italy and Anelli writes a message to the councilor Gallera: «In the event of a red zone in Val Seriana, which I hope will not happen, however, consider the placements of the common compared to the river Serious. If I’m not mistaken the infections are clearly superior on the right bank…». On March 5, 2020, when the closure of at least the territories of Nembro and Alzano seems imminent, Minister Speranza and Silvio Brusaferro write on WhatsApp. «Conte without a structured relationship does not close the two Municipalities. Think that if there isn’t a difference with other Municipalities it has a huge cost without benefit» are the words of the minister.

