Covid is no longer scary: the accounts of Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna are deflating
by admin
From health emergency to “peaceful” coexistence: the “new” Coronavirusat least in the West, where a vaccination campaign ad hoc, it’s no longer scary. THE severe cases by now, the doctors explain, they are rareThe hospitals not I am more clogged. The virus now appears to be domesticated: he is more contagious but he has weakened. In terms of symptoms, such as loss of taste and smell, they have almost disappeared, while more or less serious affections of the respiratory system remain. However, the impact on hospitals is minimal, and overall, the pandemic, what was terrifying up to a year ago, is no longer “scary”.

And if on the one hand, on the health front, the situation seems to have improved, on the other hand, the consequences are now “paying” for the accounts of big del pharma. According to what he writes breaking latest news in fact “the three owners of the most widespread and expensive anti-Covid vaccines: Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna in 2021 they grossed about 90 billion dollars, with profits hovering around 41 billion”. But now the free ride is over, the vein of gold has dried up and companies are running for cover. Just look at some numbers.

Pfizer, the American pharmaceutical giant, in the latest quarterly forecasts a sharp decline in annual sales in 2023 due to the easing of the pandemic emergency and the reduced contributions of its Covid-19 vaccine and antiviral medicine. From the record level of $100.3 billion in 2022 revenues Pfizer will drop a lot this year and doesn’t estimate it will go beyond $67-73 billion.

The company also cut a lot on earnings and from the record level of $6.58 per share in 2022, it will drop to $3.25-3.45, well below analysts’ expectations, which are $4.42 to action. Same fate also for Moderna. According to the estimates of Airfinitya scientific information and analytics company that works with pharmaceutical companies, governments, investors and the media, the revenue of Modern they have risen to around 18 billion dollars in 2022, precisely due to the fact that the company has supplied governments with bivalent vaccines. There are no reliable estimates for this year, but it should record a drop in sales of around 62-63%, similar to that of Pfizer/BioNTech.

