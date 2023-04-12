“Worse than that what can happen?”

The Covid hospital in Fiera del Levante, in Bari, cost 25 million euros, despite the initial contract of 9.8 million. Why and how was that money spent? The investigation by Report on Rai3, which aired on Monday evening, has triggered numerous reactions. The version of Antonius Mercurius (now under house arrest because he was involved in another investigation), responsible for the hospital contract, is the one for which the technicians followed orders: “Emiliano was always there, it was as if he were the construction manager. It is an address political that is given”. The television service targets the increase in costs, which is being investigated by the Bari Public Prosecutor’s Office.

And they also discussed the words of Pierluigi Lopalco, former Apulian health councilor and today regional councilor (in Pd share for a few days). According to him, Lerario operated “even on the margins of legality”. “Isn’t it comfortable like this? You don’t know anything, he takes the responsibility…”, he said, also referring to relations with Michele Emiliano. But then he backtracked, speaking of old and dated statements (after the storm that broke out).

THE LUNGE OF ACTION – “And yet we thought that my colleague Pierluigi Lopalco would help us, revealing the facts and circumstances of his statements to Report. And he, on the other hand, disappointed us by hiding behind sentences of circumstance: did he perhaps regret having said those things and now he’s converted to silence?” the Apulian regional councilor and commissioner of Azione Fabiano Amati, and the councilor Ruggiero Mennea, group leader, said in a statement.

“Of course. One of two things: either he chose silence on the basis of a new renewed political expediency or his words to the Report are to be considered a mixture of boasting and rancor. We are inclined towards the first hypothesis, since it is told in the acts of those times a careless use of power and the absence of any control by the Regional Council, as we cannot resign ourselves to the unflattering hypothesis of a Lopalco unaware of the things that were passing under his nose. demonstrates the terrible climate that we live in the Region”.

In light of the statement, Affaritaliani.it contacted Amati to further investigate the matter.

THE INTERVIEW WITH FABIANO AMATI

Why do you think Pierluigi Lopalco retracted the statements made to Report?

“Because from the day of the interview to the airing several months have passed and in the meantime he has made various rounds of the field. After a moment of confusion, following his resignation caused by the fact that Emiliano did not let him touch the ball, he repositioned himself once again time next to Emiliano, passing from Article 1 to Schlein and now in the Democratic Party. In short, something that in medical science bears the name of Stockholm syndrome and in political science of transformism”.

