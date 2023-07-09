Covid, ok to the commission of inquiry. Ira Conte: “A firing squad”

Covid, from the Chamber ok to the commission of inquiry

Green light from the Chamber of Deputies to the bill aimed at setting up a commission of inquiry into the management of the Covid emergency in Italy. The text, approved in Montecitorio with 172 votes in favour, none against and four abstentions, passes to the Senate. The M5S deputies did not participate in the final vote by leaving the Chamber. Not even those of the Pd participated in the vote, but they remained in the Hemicycle waving their voting cards. After the announcement of the result, the majority deputies shouted in chorus “Truth, truth”.

During the consideration of the proposal there were moments of tension with the protests by deputies from the 5 Star Movement, the Democratic Party and the Green and Left Alliance. Some amendments, in fact, presented by the opposition to include the work of the Regions in the text, they were rejected after receiving a negative opinion from the majority and from the government. “Please explain to us why the Regions are not included in this bill”, asked Marco Furfaro of the Pd addressing the benches of the majority.

Conte: “Covid commission firing squad against me and Speranza”

“How you have packaged this commission of inquiry into Covid is a political firing squad that has two names: Conte and Speranza”, highlighted the M5s leader Giuseppe Conte. “We thought we had hit rock bottom – he continued – hearing what the current majority exponents said during the pandemic, and instead we are touching it today with the establishment of the Covid commission: we were the first to want it because I would like to ask myself first about why I found myself with a public health system incapable of dealing with a pandemic. But how you packaged it keeps out all the beating heart, the Regions, and all the chains of command “, he added.

