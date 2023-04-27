Covid, Schillaci signs the ordinance for the extension: “Obligation to wear masks in RSA”

Covid, Schillaci does not abolish the masks: that’s where they will stay

The emergency Coronavirus in Italia seems not to be over, at least according to to the ordinance that the Minister of Health Horace Schillaci is preparing to sign and extending the legislation on the obligation to wear the mask in certain situations. The obligation to usage of the device – reports Repubblica – will remain in the Rsain hospital wards infectious diseases it’s us Emergency room. This was announced by the Minister of Health Schillaci on the sidelines of the ceremony from the medals to merit for public health al Quirinalstating that today will sign the order in the field. The previous ordinance which provided for the obligation to wear masks in nursing homes and hospitals it will expire on April 30th.

Already in last Decemberwhen there was the previous extension of the obligation, Schillaci had underlined: “We have not removed the obligation and we will renew it: wear the masks in the hospital it is a form of respect for the weakest patients”. Al barin people and in hospital parking areas, the obligation will be eliminated from April 30, when the ordinance in force will expire. In the emergency room, on the other hand, the obligation will remain in force for whom accede con respiratory symptoms typical of infection Covid.

