The legal battle over Covid vaccines is being played out in Germany. German lawyers want to demonstrate a causal link between vaccines and specific adverse reactions of citizens

The real battle is played in Germany, Berlin will be the territory that could close each game or open it definitively. It has been news for some days that at least 185 civil cases pending before German courts for alleged damages from vaccination against the Coronavirus. One of which is the famous Comirnaty, commonly known as Biontech/Pfizer and widespread throughout the world. But the lawsuits are directed against all four major coronavirus vaccine makers. A particular fact is that Biontech is the German national company of biotechnology and biopharmaceuticals which with Pfizer gave shape to that of mRna, which has also become one of the objectives of the accusers. But it is not the only company or entity that will end up in the dock.

The general framework in which this battle is being played out must be understood. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the EU Commission, is German and was one of the strongest supporters of the agreements with the manufacturers of anti-Coronavirus vaccines. Il New York Times has sued the European Commission for not having disclosed the contents of the messages exchanged between President von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, during the negotiations for the supply of vaccines against the Coronavirus. Il New York Times believes that the EU Commission would be obliged to make the messages public, given that they could contain crucial information on multi-billion euro supply agreements. In addition, it is always Germany, throughout the pandemic, that has dictated “the line” of the measures to be taken to combat the virus, with the research center for infectious diseases Robert Koch Institute. And again in Germany there is a strong movement against any mandatory vaccination against the Coronavirus, even if in Europe it is the country that has seen the government solutions with the most positive results. According to national polls, 35% of the population expressed themselves firmly against the bond.

Mainly two law firms, from Düsseldorf and Wiesbaden, collected around 3,000 lawsuit requests, screened them and received 850 mandates to proceed. After careful analysis, 185 of these cases resulted in civil suits, which the two studies claim they can win, due to alleged damage caused by vaccinations against Covid. From what we learn from the German newspapers, the two law firms represent the majority of those who are willing to sue on the subject.

