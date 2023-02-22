Covivio, more quality hotels and offices with a focus on Milan

More hotels and offices quality, less debt and an always high positioning of owned properties. They are the priorities of Coviviothe real estate group listed on Piazza Affari and in Paris, which “has a unique positioning in Italy and a strategic focus on Milano” as he said Alexei Dal Pastroad of Covivio Italy, during the conference commenting on the 2022 results. The Peninsula weighs for around 15% of the group’s total portfolio, which has assets of 26 billion euros in assets in Europe. “The Italian portfolio, concentrated in central locations, has a market value of over 3 billion”, said Dal Pastro, underlining that “the office pipeline will be the engine of growth” given that the group “has already pre rental requests for a total of 89 thousand square meters, equal to 435 million euros”.

Offices, average occupancy rate of 98%

Milan plays just one strategic role: “Over 93% of the office portfolio is in fact represented by properties in the Lombard capital, which register a average occupancy rate of 98%“, said the CEO. In Milan there was a record 487 thousand square meters leased (+41% compared to 2021) and the best properties (class A) represent 82% of the demand and the city center has a vacancy rate of 5.5% , compared to 11.6% in the metropolitan area.

In terms of numbers, in 2022 Covivio scored total revenues of 968.1 million euros, of which 633 million pertaining to the group. Italy recorded office revenues of €140.8 million, with €109.5 million pertaining to the group, up 4.2% on a like-for-like basis. “We are aiming to have a healthy balance sheet, with a progressive reduction in the debt rate, already down to 39%”. Help comes from asset disposalswith the goal of reaching 1.5 billion euros in sales at group level by the end of 2024 and “in Italy sales of approximately 150-200 million per year are expected,” said Dal Pastro.

55% of Covivio’s portfolio consists of office buildings in France, Italy and Germany. Core properties in the city center represent 66% of the total (mainly Paris, Berlin and Milan), compared to 26% of core properties in the suburbs and 8% of non-core properties. In 2022, the recovery of rental demand was confirmed in the main office markets in which the company operates.

New acquisitions on the hotel front

For what concern 2023 the group, even in Italy, will have to deal with an uncertain context, with pressure on the office segment. “2023 started with great uncertainties from a macro point of view. What we imagine, dividing by product, is that there will be a continuation of the positive trends in hotels and residential buildings”, said Dal Pastro, explaining that “there is a negative trend in offices coming from the United States, with a sharp increase of the work from home, so the asset class is affected by this minus”. On the hotelhowever, Covivio “is registering a higher performance than 2019. We are currently present in Italy in Rome, Florence, Milan and it could be an axis of further development given that we are interested in growing in the main European markets” concluded the CEO.