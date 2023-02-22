Covivio closed 2022 with consolidated revenues of 968 million euros, of which 633 pertaining to the Group, with an increase of 5% compared to the previous year and of 12.7% on a like-for-like basis, and a recurring net result (EPRA Earnings adjusted) up 5% to 430 million.

The growth in rents on a like-for-like basis continues for both office properties (+5.2%) and residential properties in Germany (+3.1%). Hotel revenues in the second half also exceeded 2019 levels (+64.3% on a like-for-like basis compared to the previous year).

With assets of 26 billion (17 billion the share pertaining to the Group), stable on a like-for-like basis, the Group recorded 485 million euro of new binding sale agreements signed in 2022, above the values ​​of 2021 and 711 million euros of sales achieved.

In addition, it received €1.1bn in funding in 2022, mainly green, of which €0.9bn in the second half.

The Group shows a reduction in net debt of 220 million euros, and an LTV of 39.5%.

Covivio has set itself the goal of reaching 1.5 billion euros in sales by the end of 2024. Finally, the Board of Directors has proposed keeping the dividend at 3.75 euros per share.

“In 2022, Covivio reaps the rewards of its strategy, with record revenue growth and a 5% increase in profits, 93% certified assets and high customer satisfaction. Confident in our ability to adapt effectively, we are preparing for the future. The adjustments announced at the end of 2022 to respond to the new environment are being implemented, notably with €200 million of sales negotiated at the end of the year. We will therefore continue to benefit from the solidity of Covivio’s model based on diversification, centrality, sustainable properties and a client-centric approach,” says Christophe Kullmann, CEO of Covivio.