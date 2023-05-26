Coway R&D center becomes a CSA-qualified witness laboratory

Coway Co., Ltd.

Seoul, South Korea (ots/PRNewswire)

Coway Environmental Technology Research Institute recognized as a CSA-qualified assessor laboratory for electronic and electrical safety testing

Coway Co., Ltd., the “Best Life Solution Company,” announced today that its Seoul-based R&D center, the Environmental Technology Research Institute, has received CSA’s Witnessed Manufacturer’s Testing for Certification. Coway is now officially a Laboratory with CSA qualified assessors.

CSA Group is a global organization dedicated to safety, social wellbeing and sustainability. It is a world leader in the development of North American standards and in product testing, inspection and certification. CSA Group is also a Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL) in the United States and is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC), the agency responsible for standards and accreditations in Canada. CSA Group offers certification for more than 360 categories of CSA/ANSI/IEC/UL-Normen relating to a wide range of products, including electronic and electrical products.

CSA evaluates the analytical capabilities of the test laboratory according to strict evaluation criteria and issues the proven qualification.

After a rigorous evaluation of the testing laboratory’s analytical capabilities using strict evaluation criteria, the CSA Group has awarded the Coway R&D Center WMTC certification to meet international standards as a product safety testing laboratory. The certification allows Coway to test new products within its own R&D center.

“Our qualification as a laboratory with CSA-qualified assessors demonstrates that Coway’s in-house testing system meets the highest global requirements and allows us to achieve CSA certifications in the North American market in less time,” said Park Chan-Jeong, Director of the Coway Environmental Technology Research Institute, “We will continue to provide our customers with reliable products while contributing to product safety as a comprehensive global testing laboratory for safety certifications.”

In addition to being CSA qualified, Coway Environmental Technology Research Institute has been recognized by many other certification bodies for its testing and analysis capabilities. These include approval as a designated TÜV-SÜD testing laboratory, TSP (Technical Service Provider) by WQA (Water Quality Association), an international testing laboratory accredited by KOLAS (Korea Laboratory Accreditation System), and a drinking water quality control agency by the Ministry of Environment of South Korea.

