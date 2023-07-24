CPC Holds Meeting to Analyze Current Economic Situation and Deploy Economic Work in Second Half of the Year

Xinhua News Agency: CPC Central Committee Holds Meeting on Economic Situation in Second Half of Year

Beijing, July 24th – The Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee convened a meeting on July 24 to analyze and discuss the current economic situation and strategize economic work for the second half of the year. The meeting was chaired by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

The meeting recognized the efforts and achievements made so far this year, attributing them to the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core. It commended the coordination demonstrated by all regions and departments in managing both domestic and international situations, epidemic prevention and control, as well as economic and social development. It also acknowledged the improvement in development and security.

However, the meeting also acknowledged the new difficulties and challenges facing the current economic operation. These challenges include inadequate domestic demand, operational difficulties for some enterprises, hidden risks in key areas, and a complex and severe external environment. The meeting stressed that despite these challenges, China‘s economy possesses tremendous resilience and potential, with long-term improvement remaining a fundamental objective.

To ensure the success of economic work in the second half of the year, the meeting emphasized the need to maintain stability while seeking progress. This entails fully implementing the new development concept, accelerating the construction of a new development pattern, deepening reform and opening up, intensifying macro-policy regulation, expanding domestic demand, boosting confidence, and preventing risks.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of utilizing policy space, identifying priorities, and promoting high-quality economic development. It called for accurate and effective implementation of macro-control measures, including proactive fiscal and prudent monetary policies, tax and fee reductions, and support for technological innovation, the real economy, and small, medium, and micro-enterprises. Additionally, the meeting stressed the significance of maintaining the stability of the RMB exchange rate, activating the capital market, and boosting investor confidence.

Expanding domestic demand was deemed essential to driving economic growth. The meeting emphasized the role of consumption, suggesting strategies to increase residents’ income, drive effective supply, and improve the consumption of automobiles, electronic products, home furnishings, sports, leisure, and cultural tourism services. Moreover, it encouraged the driving role of government investment and the issuance and use of local government special bonds. The meeting also called for policies to promote private investment and stabilize the foreign trade and foreign investment markets.

The construction of a modern industrial system was another key focus. The meeting stressed the need to accelerate the development of strategic emerging industries and cultivate more pillar industries. It emphasized the integration of the digital economy with advanced manufacturing and modern service industries, as well as the safe development of artificial intelligence. The meeting also highlighted the importance of promoting the standardized and sustainable development of platform companies.

Continued reform and opening up were deemed crucial. The meeting emphasized the improvement of competitiveness among state-owned enterprises and the creation of a favorable development environment for private enterprises. It called for the rectification of arbitrary fees, fines, and apportionments, and the prompt payment of government debts to corporate accounts. The meeting also emphasized the establishment of a normalized communication mechanism with enterprises to encourage them to venture, invest, take risks, and actively create markets. Furthermore, it supported the integration of qualified free trade pilot zones and free trade ports with international high-standard economic and trade rules and the careful organization of the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum.

The meeting emphasized the need to effectively prevent and resolve risks in key areas. This involved adapting to the changing supply-demand dynamic in the real estate market, timely adjusting and optimizing real estate policies, increasing indemnificatory housing construction and supply, promoting urban village transformation and the construction of public infrastructure, as well as revitalizing and transforming idle properties. The meeting stressed the importance of preventing and resolving local debt risks, implementing debt reduction plans, strengthening financial supervision, and reforming high-risk small and medium-sized financial institutions.

Protection of people’s livelihoods was another priority. The meeting called for comprehensive consideration of employment stability, ensuring the “three guarantees” at the grassroots level, and expanding the middle-income group. It stressed the protection and quality improvement of cultivated land, the consolidation and expansion of poverty alleviation achievements, and comprehensive rural revitalization. Additionally, the meeting emphasized the prevention of major safety accidents and ensuring an adequate supply of energy and electricity during peak summer.

Lastly, the meeting highlighted the significance of studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era. It stressed the importance of educating and guiding party members and cadres to establish a correct view of political performance, stimulate their entrepreneurial enthusiasm, and encourage standout cadres to take responsibility and overcome difficulties.

The meeting also discussed other matters.

