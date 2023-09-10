CPI Reverses Downward Trend and Turns Positive in August, Impact on Stocks and Bonds

The national Consumer Price Index (CPI) in August showed a slight expansion compared to the previous month, and it turned from a decrease to an increase year-on-year, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics. The Producer Price Index (PPI) also changed from a decrease to an increase from the previous month, with the year-on-year decrease narrowing. The improvement in both indices suggests that the market’s supply and demand relationship is improving and that the demand for some industrial products is also increasing.

One factor influencing the improvement in PPI trends is the rising international crude oil prices. The year-on-year lows of CPI and PPI are believed to have been confirmed by many market institutions. A research report from CITIC Securities stated that the recovery of the PPI year-on-year may be due to the base effect, and long-term bond interest rates may fluctuate during the year.

In terms of CPI, it increased by 0.1% year-on-year in August, compared to a decrease of 0.3% in the previous month. Food prices fell by 1.7%, while non-food prices increased by 0.5% from being flat last month. This change is in line with the expectations of market institutions.

The increase in service prices contributed to the growth in non-food prices. Service prices increased by 1.3% in August, with prices for air tickets, tourism, and hotel accommodation seeing significant increases. The main contribution to the increase in non-food prices was the narrowing of the decline in industrial consumer goods prices.

According to Pang Ming, chief economist and director of the research department of Jones Lang LaSalle Greater China, the increase in service prices, driven by the prosperity of transportation, cultural tourism, accommodation, and catering industries, has offset the decline in food prices and consumer goods prices. This has effectively balanced weak physical consumption and a sluggish real estate chain.

The core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, rose by 0.8% year-on-year, indicating that consumer demand is continuing to recover and is steadily picking up.

Regarding the PPI, it increased by 0.2% month-on-month in August, compared to a decrease of 0.2% in the previous month. The year-on-year decrease narrowed by 1.4 percentage points. The improvement in demand for some industrial products and the increase in international crude oil prices were factors contributing to this change.

Prices in the domestic oil and natural gas mining industry increased by 5.6%, and prices in the petroleum, coal, and other fuel processing industry increased by 5.4% due to the rise in international crude oil prices. Prices in metal-related industries also improved, with non-ferrous metal smelting and rolling processing industry prices rising by 0.4% and ferrous metal smelting and rolling processing industry prices rising by 0.1%. Prices in the agricultural and sideline food processing industry, new energy vehicle manufacturing, and electricity and heat production and supply industry also saw increases.

The improvement in both CPI and PPI indicates that the effect of various incremental measures to expand domestic demand is emerging, and the trend of further balance between supply and demand in the economy is becoming more obvious, according to Pang Ming.

In terms of stocks and bonds, the narrowing of the year-on-year decline in both CPI and PPI may reduce deflation expectations and support new price increases. It is expected that the central increase in CPI and PPI will be a high probability event. However, adjustments in monetary policy based on the macroeconomic and price situation may still be necessary, including the possibility of further interest rate cuts in the future.