After closing slightly on Wednesday, Brent crude oil fell to around 81.94 at the opening today, as the IEA said that global oil demand will remain strong next year, giving oil prices upward support.

In terms of bullish data, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said that global oil demand growth will slow next year, but will still reach a strong 1.7%. The IEA raised its forecast for oil demand growth this year by 140,000 barrels per day to 2.3 million barrel/day. In addition, Morgan Stanley said on Wednesday that it expects Brent crude oil prices to rebound to around $110 a barrel by the middle of next year, supported by rising demand and continued tight supply. On the Ukrainian-Russian front, after nearly 10 months of war in Ukraine, Russia said on Wednesday that there was no chance of a Christmas ceasefire, even as the release of dozens of detainees, including an American, showed that relations between the two sides remained strong. There are some connections.

In terms of negative data, the U.S. Energy Information Administration EIA said on Wednesday that U.S. crude oil inventories unexpectedly jumped by more than 10 million barrels last week, the largest increase since March 2021, due to the release of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and reduced refinery activity. As of December 9, crude oil inventories increased by 10.231 million barrels in the week. In addition, Goldman Sachs lowered its oil price forecast for next year, saying that it believes that the market surplus early next year has mitigated the risk of winter price hikes. The U.S. dollar was lowered to $90 and $95, respectively.

All in all, oil prices were supported by OPEC and the International Energy Agency’s IEA forecast that demand would rebound next year, but the surge in EIA oil inventories and Goldman Sachs’ downgrade of oil price forecasts for next year limited the rise in oil prices; the focus of the day will be on the U.S. Initial jobless claims and retail sales data.

Suppression from above (upper resistance) 81.90, 82.20; from the downward direction, the lower support 81.40.