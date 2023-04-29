CPT Markets: The real GDP of the United States in the first quarter was lower than expected, which suppressed the dollar! Investing.com

Focus today：

Today (April 28) the Asian market opened with European and American currencies falling, while other currencies generally rose; gold prices and crude oil both showed an upward trend. In terms of foreign exchange: the US dollar index fell to 101.38; the euro against the US dollar fell to 1.1034; the pound against the US dollar rose to 1.2476; the US dollar against the yen fell to 133.44; Precious metals: Gold rose to 2000.58 against the US dollar. Crude oil: Brent crude oil rose to 77.76.

After fluctuating slightly at the close on Thursday, it fell to around 101.38 at the opening today. Dollar weakens on downside as real U.S. GDP falls short of expectations in Q1 。

Bob Michele, chief investment officer for fixed income at JPMorgan Chase & Co., said the Fed will start cutting interest rates in September as economic data shows the U.S. is headed for a recession. He expects inflation to be below 3% on a 3-year and 6-month annualized basis when the Fed starts cutting rates; Regional banking crises are part of the problem. However, he said the Fed’s tightening cycle is not over yet, with another unnecessary rate hike coming at the May meeting.



Yesterday’s financial event data, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced that the annualized quarterly rate of actual GDP in the first quarter fell to 1.1% compared with expectations, reflecting the shrinking economic development of the country, the reduction of national income, and the weakening of consumption capacity. In terms of positive data, the U.S. Department of Labor announced that as of April 15 and April 21, the number of initial and continuing claims for unemployment benefits fell to 230,000 and 1.858 million less than expected, showing that the labor market has been boosted.

From the upward direction, the upper suppression (upper resistance) is 101.30, 101.70; from the downward direction, the lower support is 100.90.

After falling sharply on Thursday’s close, today’s opening fell to around 0.8848. Due to the weaker US GDP in the first quarter and the general spread of economic data in the euro zone, the upside of the euro is limited 。

The U.S. economy is increasingly likely to slip into a recession in the second half of the year, as is the likelihood of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates, all of which combine to weaken the dollar. With investors predicting that the ECB still has some way to go in terms of further rate hikes, the near-term risk for EUR/USD is indeed next week’s ECB meeting, where any rate hike below 50 basis points could weaken the euro.

Yesterday’s financial event data, Eurostat announced that the economic and industrial indicators in the euro zone in April were mixed. The economic and industrial indicators fell to 99.3 and -2.6, while the service industry index rose to 10.5, reflecting the expectations of consumers and business owners for the future. Confidence in the service sector economy and consumer expectations has been boosted. In addition, Eurostat also announced that the consumer confidence index in the euro area remained at -17.5 in April, showing that the consumption level of the euro area countries remained at a stable decline.

From the upward direction, the upper suppression (upper resistance) is 0.8840, 0.8890; from the downward direction, the lower support is 0.8800.

CPT Markets risk warning and disclaimer: The content of the above article is for reference only and is not intended as future investment advice. The articles published by CPT Markets are mainly based on international financial data reports and international news.

US Dollar Index (DXY)