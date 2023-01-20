US dollar index (DXY):

After the U.S. dollar index closed higher on Wednesday and fell back, it opened today to around 102.39, as the U.S. terrorist data in December fell more than expected, causing the U.S. dollar to weaken and fluctuate downward.

Fed policymakers on Wednesday reiterated their support for raising the target interest rate above 5 percent despite signs of cooling inflation and the central bank’s own survey showing economic activity is slowing across swaths of the United States. On the economic data front, U.S. retail sales fell by the most in a year in December, dragged down by lower purchases of motor vehicles and a range of other goods, keeping consumer spending and the broader economy on a downward trajectory heading into the year. Retail sales fell for a second straight month, weighed down by weakness in sales of goods, which was undercutting factory output. Other data on Wednesday showed manufacturing output fell by the most in nearly two years in December, while producer prices also fell sharply from the previous month.

In terms of financial event data yesterday, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced the spread of the horror data in December. The annual retail sales rate fell to 6.02% and -1.1% (reported to 677.1 billion US dollars) compared with the previous period, and the core monthly rate fell to -1.1% (reported to US$677.1 billion). 552.7 billion), reflecting lower demand for retail goods. The Federal Reserve announced that the monthly rate of industrial output in December fell to -0.7% compared with expectations, showing that production activities have shrunk due to slowing market demand. In terms of inflation data, the U.S. Labor Bureau announced that the annual PPI rate in December fell to 6.2% and -0.5% compared with expectations, and the core annual rate fell to 5.5% year-on-year and 0.1% as expected, reflecting the price pressure of raw material inflation has declined.

From the upward direction, the upper suppression (upper resistance) is 102.30, 102.80; from the downward direction, the lower support is 101.90.

EUR/GBP():

After closing slightly on Wednesday, EUR/GBP traded around 0.8753 at the opening today. As inflation data in the euro zone released a few days ago remained at a high level, the euro fluctuated and weakened, while the pound supported upward.

ECB President Christine Lagarde’s speech will provide fresh clues on possible monetary policy actions in February. Earlier, Bloomberg reported that European Central Bank policy makers began to consider slowing down the pace of interest rate hikes after they may raise interest rates by 50 basis points in February. A quick pullback in headline inflation, driven by lower energy prices, has given the ECB a bit of breathing room, but policymakers will remain focused on persistent underlying pressures on inflation for now. The market is waiting to see a speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde for a fresh catalyst.

In terms of financial event data yesterday, Eurostat announced that the reconciled CPI annual rate in the euro zone remained at 9.2% in December, and the core annual rate was also fixed at 6.9%. 0.4%, but the core annual rate rose slightly to 6.3% and 0.5%, reflecting that inflation remains high. In addition, the National Bureau of Statistics of the United Kingdom also announced that the annual rate of retail price index in December was lower than expected to 13.4% and 0.6% (360.4), while the core annual rate was around 12.9% and 0.5%, showing that the overall retail price It has fallen back.

From the upward direction, the upper suppression (upper resistance) is 0.8750, 0.8790; from the downward direction, the lower support is 0.8710.