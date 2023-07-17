Crabb (Robeco): Japan’s value begins to unlock

Japan: Value begins to unlock

The value of Japan begins to unlock. To tell the Truth&Business And Joshua CrabbRobeco’s Asia-Pacific equity manager.

Do you find there is still value in the Japanese market?

We positioned ourselves ahead of Japan’s turnaround in terms of policy zero interest rates. This is a well-known story, but we don’t believe it global investors are still fully convinced, not least due to several false starts in the previous three decades that are still fresh in memory. Foreign investors were net buyers of Japanese stocks for nine consecutive weeks ending May 26, 2023, the longest series of purchases since 2019. The activity of stock market trading by foreign investors has recovered recently, but has not yet approached the levels seen a decade ago during the first phase of theAbenomics. The current market rally has been well supported by earnings growth and corporate governance changes implemented by Japanese companies.

So is the Land of the Rising Sun coming out of deflation?

This is just the beginning of Japan’s exit from deflation and the most of the hidden value of Japan has yet to be unlocked. We don’t think it’s time to hesitate. The behavior of firms in Japan has already changed, with significant value unlocked in several high-profile multinationals, but there is a larger Japanese investment universe that remains unexplored. Japan’s progress regarding the corporate governance reform have been slow but steady since it became a mainstay of economic policy in 2013. In 2022 the Tokyo Stock Exchange imposed stricter listing requirementsbased on liquidity and financial reporting standards.

Why Japanese Stocks Today?

As we anticipated in 2022, the necessary conditions are being created for one revitalization of the Japanese economy. Although so far the Bank of Japan has only taken measured steps, we believe he will continue to normalize monetary policy, as economic data now supports the ongoing reflation case. We expect the governor of the Bank of Japan Kazuo Ueda it will continue to slowly dismantle its grip on the yield curve, allowing for wider ranges in JGB yields and reducing purchases of JGB and other assets.

Inflation in Japan is real. Inflation in Japan is clearly much higher than it has been since 1991, with CPI inflation reaching 4% at the end of 2022, and rising much faster than expected, even than expected by the BoJ itself. Japan CPI recently reached 3.4% year over year in April 2023, the 20th consecutive month of price increases. Basic wage growth in Japan is likely to accelerate from April, with a jump in spring wage talks. For the first time in decades, wage growth is supporting the inflation momentum in Japan.

What are the signals from the data on the national consumer price index?

Unlike previous increases in the CPI, which were linked to thesales tax increase and have plummeted rapidly, the current rise is likely to be more persistent and break the post-1989 trend. One reason is that companies have long sought to absorb thecost inflation through internal efforts, but now they are finally passing those costs on to consumers. Major employers are raising wages, especially for roles entry-level e juniorto attract workers. In our view, this is inevitable and indicates that the normalization process will continue. Even more encouraging is Japanese GDP growth, which was stronger than expected in the first quarter, with a increase of 0.4% on a quarterly basis, thanks to strong domestic consumption and incoming tourism. In the longer term, however, it remains to be seen whether demographic aging is inflationary or deflationary. Japan’s exit from deflation is unequivocally positive for Japanese equities and means there is real value in long-term positioning. That said, this is an underlying structural factor – we believe it is at the micro level that outperformance can be achieved.

