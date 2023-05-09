Crac FTX, Bankman-Fried calls for 10 counts to be dismissed

Sam Bankman-Friedfounder of failed exchange FTX, said prosecutors charged him with “worrying” haste and asked a US judge to dismiss 10 of the 13 counts against him.
In a document filed in federal court in Manhattan, Bankman-Fried’s lawyers said that now-bankrupt FTX was not the only cryptocurrency company to collapse during a broad market crash in 2022, and that prosecutors they hastily accused their client in a “judgment rush”.
“Rather than waiting for traditional civil and regulatory processes to take their ordinary course to address the situation, the government jumped in, improperly seeking to turn these civil and regulatory issues into federal crimes,” his attorneys wrote.