Home » Crac FTX, Bankman-Fried calls for 10 counts to be dismissed
Business

Crac FTX, Bankman-Fried calls for 10 counts to be dismissed

by admin
Crac FTX, Bankman-Fried calls for 10 counts to be dismissed

Sam Bankman-Friedfounder of failed exchange FTX, said prosecutors charged him with “worrying” haste and asked a US judge to dismiss 10 of the 13 counts against him.

In a document filed in federal court in Manhattan, Bankman-Fried’s lawyers said that now-bankrupt FTX was not the only cryptocurrency company to collapse during a broad market crash in 2022, and that prosecutors they hastily accused their client in a “judgment rush”.

“Rather than waiting for traditional civil and regulatory processes to take their ordinary course to address the situation, the government jumped in, improperly seeking to turn these civil and regulatory issues into federal crimes,” his attorneys wrote.

See also  Thyssenkrupp: CEO Martina Merz resigns – share collapses

You may also like

Gas, USA: shopping in the South, Cugno Le...

Net worth Chris Pratt: This is how much...

meeting of the NATO Military Committee

Monster Beverage better than Apple

Meghan Markle trekking with Diana’s Cartier as Charles...

There’s still a lot of work to do

Dacia relaunches on LPG cars: here is the...

Gasoline is getting cheaper: That’s how much a...

Hong Kong stocks plummeted: Hang Seng Index fell...

Eurovision 2023 at the start (but the Måneskin...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy