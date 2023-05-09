Crac FTX, Bankman-Fried calls for 10 counts to be dismissed

Sam Bankman-Friedfounder of failed exchange FTX, said prosecutors charged him with “worrying” haste and asked a US judge to dismiss 10 of the 13 counts against him.

In a document filed in federal court in Manhattan, Bankman-Fried’s lawyers said that now-bankrupt FTX was not the only cryptocurrency company to collapse during a broad market crash in 2022, and that prosecutors they hastily accused their client in a “judgment rush”.