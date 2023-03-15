Home Business Crac Silicon Valley Bank, Lagarde stop rate hikes before it’s too late
Business

Crac Silicon Valley Bank, Lagarde stop rate hikes before it’s too late

by admin
Crac Silicon Valley Bank, Lagarde stop rate hikes before it’s too late

Crack Silicon Valley Bank and the ECB’s move: will Lagarde follow common sense or will she continue to be a hawk? The analysis

Incredible! In a note, according to the Goldman Sachs, the Federal Reserve would be about to not proceed with the expected increase in interest rates. Now, not to be ironic, but we really needed the slip of the Silicon Valley Bank and of Signature Bank why there was a stop to the massacre of the economy and finance? And then, to defend what? Today we saw our banks drop with losses reaching 9.01% while the FTSE MIB dropped 4.03%.

READ ALSO: Silicon Valley Bank shakes the stock exchanges: Milan in the red, the banks collapse

And from the US price lists we read that they are different Midle Bank have suffered sharp declines, even causing US President Jo Biden to intervene to reassure the markets with a heartening “The US banking world is solidand it’s a phrase we’ve all heard since then President Bushto then discover that to plug the scourge of deregulation, suffered with subprime mortgages, CDOs, CDSs, etc., it cost the American taxpayer the tidy sum of 700 billion dollars and a long financial trail around the world which looks like it hasn’t finished yet since 2008.

READ ALSO: Crac Silicon Valley Bank, thousands of start-ups and workers at risk

Obviously the European Commissioner also joined the chorus Gentiloni, head of the economy, also with reassuring words. Now what still doesn’t reassure us are the possible ones “harsh” positions taken by President Lagarde. It took two bankruptcies and a state of “fear” to stop raising rates in favor of the pseudo “retro” banking culture (backward and old position) and coincidentally one of the reasons is precisely the persistence of the indiscriminate and little justified increase in interest rates.

See also  Gome presents an all-retail shared chess game, all industry players are chess players_TOM News

Mrs. Lagarde You said you don’t want to hit the economy, let’s see if that’s true. I’m not used to making tirades, but it’s not possible to repeat the same things every time (and I’m not the only one) when authoritative economists and entrepreneurs shout out loud: STOP, STOP! Let’s hope that at least in the face of evidence the rule of common sense will be applied. However it is really true that qWhen Wall Street has a cold, the Italian stock market has pneumonia. You make a virtue out of necessity – Fai di necessita vir

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Karaoke Meloni-Salvini, firefight Sallusti-Scanzi. VIDEO

U.S. Inflation Cools Slightly in February, But Fed...

Environmental protection – Municipalities fear conflicts due to...

Crac Silicon Valley Bank, Lagarde stop rate hikes...

Radical interest rate hikes impact the financial system,...

Health – RKI reports 9437 new corona infections...

Inflation slows down: with Svb crash Fed’s hands...

Chat GPT: The AI ​​lacks the body for...

Ferrari Purosangue: the DNA of the Cavallino with...

OpenAI releases GPT-4: able to recognize pictures and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy