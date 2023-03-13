Usa, SVB will not be the new Lemhan Brothers

Most likely the bankruptcy of the Silicon Valley it won’t be new Lehman Brothers. And it won’t trigger one debacle how did the financial crisis of the 2008. But it certainly has generated worldwide concern and is making the whole world tremble start-up americane. The first consequences were in order: the bankruptcy of another bank, the Signature Bankan emergency meeting of the Federal Reserve and the statements of Joe Biden who said he had already found the measures to guarantee account holders.

Reality also says that the crack caused the largest single-day withdrawal of deposits in recent US history, which could demonstrate a vulnerability of the stars and stripes system. The great fear is indeed creeping into the vast world of Silicon Valley start-ups. The risks are hundreds of thousands of layoffs and chain bankruptcies. Founded in 1983, Silicon Valley Bank had become the lifeline and dream anchor for tech startups too risky for the bigger banks. Nearly half of all US tech startups were backed by venture capitalists, in part, by the bankrupt.

And that wasn’t the only one because many tech startup clients of SVB are facing the same treatment in what is the largest US bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis. This could set off a knock-on crisis for all those start-up clients of the Santa Clara bank with mass layoffs and bankruptcies. “If the government doesn’t intervene, an entire generation of startups will be wiped out of the planet,” many industry players have said. And the Government is trying to implement a rescue maneuver.

Founded over a game of poker in 1983, Silicon Valley Bank has become the go-to lender for tech startups that seemed too risky to larger, more traditional banks. Ultimately, Silicon Valley Bank had come to back nearly half of all US tech startups also backed by venture capitalists. “If you’re a high-growth startup, but you can’t get a credit card from a regular supplier you can’t get a loan from a big bank, you could get it from Silicon Valley Bank” was the credo of all new business CEOs.

Among the many customers of SVB Shopify, Pinterest, Fitbit and thousands lesser known, as well as venture capital firms. Roku, the streaming TV service provider, has locked up nearly $500 million and doesn’t know when it will get it back. And even companies like Airbnb, Reddit and Instacart have been helped to grow by the bank, now bankrupt. There are many founders who don’t know how to pay salaries in the next week and don’t know whether to ask for more clothes or fire them. This crack could kill American innovation for the next ten years. “This may be an existential risk to competition and innovation in the US economy for the next decade.”

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has guaranteed that current account holders will already be able to access a maximum of $250,000 already today, useful for living, however, for a maximum of ten days. The rest will undergo the rules of receivership. And only when the FDIC sells the assets of Silicon Valley Bank, maybe they will get the money back, but neither the timing nor the amounts are clear.

But only about 4% of the bank’s deposits are less than $250,000, over the limits set by the FCIC. The moment of the collapse has come in a difficult economic moment between high interest rates and market uncertainty that have led lenders to tighten their credit links. Venture capital financing was already slowing down and so the timing is really tough. Today’s free-falling world stock markets are proving it.

