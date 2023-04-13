Carlo Cracco in deep red, the confirmation of a well-known colleague

Lo scoop of Affaritaliani.it on the deep red of Charles Craccowho loses with his restaurant in the Galleria in Milan a million of Euro per yeardid not go unnoticed. To confirm the severe crisis from the catering comes the post of a colleague of the former conductor of Masterchef, Giancarlo Morelli. The internationally renowned chef, owner of Pomiroeu in Seregno, a leading restaurant since 1993, and of Morelli Milano, the restaurant inside the Hotel Viu in the Sarpi area in Milan, admits the difficulties of the sector. “The passive di Cracco is the passive of all of us restaurateurs which we have always done quality cuisine“. Morelli not only wanted to intervene in support of his friend, but to express his own position on the topic.

“His passive – he writes – is a dramatic signal of the crisis it is going through haute cuisine. Rents too high, energy skyrocketing, staff increasingly difficult to find and cutthroat competition. A large part of the restaurant industry – continues Morelli in his post – lives in debt to survive. Eat less and eat better, instead I’m incredulous of how many people there are in the queue fast foodin fast restaurants, in huts that have sprung up on the street during the Covidwhere you don’t even sit for eat. Let’s talk about hygiene, attention cleaning, we can’t even use the wooden spoons to turn risotto and more than half of these places don’t even have the toilet“. Lo Business scoop caused a fuss, now the problem of starred restaurants has come out into the open.

