“Cracks in Tesla’s Chassis”. The case broke out in the US

New shadows up Tesla. While the Wall Street Journal once again points the index (anticipating the requests of the federal authorities) on the discrepancies between the autonomy declared by the House and the actual mileage possible with a “full electric tank”, on social networks the case of possible cracks in the frame breaks out of some models of the company of Elon Musk.

To create havoc among the owners of the US brand was Nizar Kamel, the owner of a Tesla Model Y (the electric SUV) which has spread the disturbing photographs showing cracks in the front casting of the chassis, near the suspension (a part of the car that on this Tesla model is made from a single piece of aluminum).

The Tesla chassis and an unsatisfactory response

The company employs a particular production method for these frame parts, which are obtained by casting in one piece. This procedure simplifies the process of making the car and lowers its costs. However, it is important that no imperfections emerge after casting that could compromise the integrity of the structure. There assistance request it was forwarded, according to the owner, in the month of May and only after a long wait it was there an inspection carried out by a specialized technician.

The service center manager then reassured the customer by emphasizing that theVehicle safety is not compromised and how these cracks are within “normal car tolerances”. However, Kamel requested a official document which certified the technician’s words: “The integrity of the car was guaranteed by Tesla’s engineers – said the motorist – but they refused to provide me with the official documentation that corroborated this statement. I have the feeling that this issue is not being taken seriously.”

At that point the car owner shared pictures of the cracks on the internet, seeking opinions on the nature of the problem. It transpired that so far they are a dozen cases reported for the same problem for the Tesla Model Y produced in the Austin, Texas plant. It should be emphasized that up to now there have been no cases of structural failure of a Tesla chassis, but the images posted by Kamel are actually disturbing.

The autonomy lie

These same days, Tesla is facing new investigations by the Department of Justice of the United States on autonomy declared by the company which, according to the complaint of many motorists, would be well above the real. In essence, it would have emerged that thanks to an algorithm, at the moment of “full electric” the battery would signal a high autonomy, but the data would suddenly change downwards when the charge reaches 50%. It is true that actual mileage lower than advertised or indicated by on-board computer is the norm in the automotive world, but for the electric the problem becomes much more worrying compared to the endothermic view the insufficient network of charging points.

And a secret project also appears

Always according to the Wall Street Journalthere would then be investigations into a mysterious internal project, called Project 42, which would have also put Tesla’s board of directors on alert. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the Sec, the highest supervisory body of the US financial markets, would have decided to investigate theuse of company funds for the construction of what is internally described as a home for CEO Elon Musk near the Austin, Texas factory. The investigation, explains the financial newspaper, is still in the preliminary stages and has the objective of verifying whether the company’s resources have been used improperly.

But Tesla’s run doesn’t stop

A trio of problems, that of Tesla, which however does not stop the race of Elon Musk’s cars. Going to see the ranking of the best-selling electric models in Italy in August (data published in these hours), one gets the feeling that only the dealers Tesla have kept the signs lit, while all the others were closed for holidays. Behind Model 3 (1.192 cars delivered) e ModelY (931) there is indeed emptiness. In third place is the Renault Meganebut with just 172 pieces, followed by the 500e (135) and from Smart ForTwo (129). Electric vehicles, which in our country remain anchored to a paltry 5% of total sales, therefore speak almost exclusively Texan.