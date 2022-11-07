«We are looking with interest at the French model in the reduction of excise duties for craft beers. I strongly believe in the European model if it is an opportunity for everyone. Our commitment is to support the Italian supply chain, with these realities of craft beers that can be an example. We will support by linking brewing brands to the territorial origin to promote Italy as a whole ». This is the message that Francesco Lollobrigida, Minister of Agriculture, delivers to the producers during the day of the 100% made in Italy beer organized by Coldiretti and the protection consortium. The event was an opportunity to take stock of a sector that in the last ten years has seen craft breweries tripled in Italy, now there are 1085, and which at the end of 2022 will record a 12% increase in exports.

A growth – underline Coldiretti and Consorzio – which has increased the demand for 100% Made in Italy raw materials starting from hops which today has reached one million square meters cultivated in addition to 300 million destined to barley for the production of malt to be strengthened “because it satisfies, for the time being, almost 40% of the national needs with about 83 thousand tons produced”.

This year the national consumption of beer is destined to exceed the historical record of over 35 liters per capita for a total, thus generating a volume of turnover which, considering all the productions, is worth 9.5 billion. But the success of Italian beer is threatened by the explosion in costs that affects the entire supply chain with a leap in the last two years ranging from + 200% of energy to + 45% for packaging to + 40% for bottles, while cans marked + 10%, caps + 22%, plastic drums + 23%, while climate change in 2022 cut the barley harvest for malt by 1/3. And the market shortage of very high purity carbon dioxide CO2 used for bottling also weighs heavily.

«The sharp increase in costs is pushing to reorient the production of some breweries towards the use of cans rather than glass bottles. In this scenario, at least according to the president of Coldiretti, Ettore Prandini – it is necessary to support small Italian craft beer producers with the stabilization of the cut in excise duties in order not to jeopardize an entire high quality supply chain with effects on production, of work and consumption “. This is why “the construction of a 100% Made in Italy supply chain for hops, barley and malt is therefore strategic”. For Teo Musso, president of the Consortium, “the enhancement of the supply chain is the crucial point that craft beer must carry out in an increasingly decisive way to have a strong identity both on the national market and as a true made in Italy in the world, contributing to the development of a sector that needs to grow “.