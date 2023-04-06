Home Business Craft President criticizes oil and gas heating plans of the traffic light coalition
Business

Craft President criticizes oil and gas heating plans of the traffic light coalition

by admin
Craft President criticizes oil and gas heating plans of the traffic light coalition

The President of the Central Association of German Crafts, Jörg Dittrich, criticizes the federal government’s plans for the heat transition in buildings. “Heat pumps are by no means the most ecologically efficient way in every building, things like the overall energetic condition, the insulation and much more have to be taken into account. It would be much more expedient to first look at the CO2 targets and then think about which ways to get there,” said Dittrich in an interview with WirtschaftsWoche. He went on to say: “We have to superimpose ecology and social market economy. I would have liked more experimentation clauses, such as a requirement that a house must be CO2-neutral, but how this is achieved is up to the owner. Instead, everything is prescribed with centimeter precision, from thermal insulation to distance regulations. We lose innovation because we tie ourselves down.”

See also  Reddit, from the battle against the funds to the listing: is preparing for the landing on the stock exchange

You may also like

Strong increase in production – “After the cream...

Monte dei Paschi di Siena Shares: Forecasts and...

iPhone: Siri’s first voice didn’t get a penny...

between EU membership and regional security

Totti offers Ilary Blasi 15,000 euros for his...

ING increases interest rates on call money –...

ANIMA Holding: negative net inflows under management of...

State Administration of Taxation: Implementing and improving tax...

Construction prices for residential buildings are rising sharply...

Jeep, the restyling of the Wrangler makes its...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy